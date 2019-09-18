Digi sets up 5G Test Lab in Cyberjaya with Cyberview

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) has set up a 5G Lab in Cyberjaya (Selangor) in collaboration with Cyberview Sdn Bhd (Cyberview). The lab, called 5G OpenLab, is a collaborative space in Cyberjaya where businesses, academics and developers can go to test new 5G use cases.

Located in Cyberview’s RekaScape, the 5G OpenLab is a 1,102 square feet collaborative space that will serve to advance new technology solutions and innovations with Digi and its technology partner, ZTE. The Lab will provide select participants the opportunity to trial test cases and prototypes that will benefit from 5G’s super high-speed, massive bandwidth and ultra-low latency connectivity in a live, controlled environment. The trials will be conducted using a 100MHz bandwidth of the 3.5GHz spectrum.

The Telco said the 5G OpenLab will open its doors on 1 October 2019, with Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) and CREST (Collaborative Research in Engineering, Science and Technology) as the first of many to conduct trials at the lab.

UPM will test two use cases related to a smart education virtual reality learning space, and an augmented reality avatar for smart cities. Participating faculties from UPM are the Faculty of Engineering and Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology. CREST will work on digital healthcare use cases related to Emergency Medical Services, remote surgery, remote monitoring for Smart Hospitals and 5G connected ambulances.

Albern Murty, Digi’s Chief Executive Officer believes that the 5G OpenLab will inspire many innovators, in the spirit of collaboration, to learn, share and synergise to build the next-generation of solutions for Malaysia. “5G will bring entirely new possibilities to the way Malaysians live, work and play, and the best way to explore these possibilities is to put 5G in the hands of our local innovators and developers. We are pleased to partner Cyberview to create a space that facilitates a collaborative approach to develop the potential of our nation’s 5G ecosystem,” said Albern.

Najib Ibrahim, the Managing Director of Cyberview says that the opening of this collaborative space is very exciting for 5G development in Malaysia and in Cyberjaya, particularly. The lab located in Cyberview’s latest development RekaScape, offers an opportunity for local innovators and academia, to test and incubate their services and products in a live testing environment. This is in line with Cyberjaya’s offering of the entire city as a Living Lab. “The 5G Open Lab essentially adds a critical cog in advancing the tech ecosystem that we have in Cyberjaya. We believe that what we do here today together with Digi is a significant step towards creating a platform upon which SMEs, startups and innovators can accelerate and position themselves ahead of the 5G curve by being here first,” said Najib Ibrahim, Cyberview’s Managing Director.

The 5G OpenLab is open to academics, universities, developers and registered businesses. Applicants must have use cases ready to be tested in the Lab, related to the areas of smart cities, smart mobility, smart healthcare, and creative digital content. Applications are open from now until 17 October 2019, and can be submitted online at [email protected]