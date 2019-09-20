Govt to fund half of National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP)

The National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) is the Government’s strategic effort to spur the nation’s economic competitiveness, as well as to prepare the country to embrace Industrial Revolution 4.0 through greater connectivity.

The NFCP facilitates digital connectivity and enables the Rakyat to enjoy holistic changes through initiatives such as fibre broadband accessibility and construction of communication towers. It is a catalyst to bridge the digital divide between the rural and urban areas, as well as providing equal opportunities for all.

Access to high-speed internet services implemented under the NFCP will not only drive growth in sectors such as tourism, manufacturing and education, it will also enhance domestic economic activities while elevating the standard of living of the Rakyat in line with the Government’s shared prosperity vision.

Deputy Prime Minister YAB Dato’ Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Dr. Wan Ismail launched the five-year plan here, today.

The NFCP implementation focuses on initiatives based on policies and projects. This include formulating policies such as removing barriers that hinder fast and cost effective infrastructure deployment at state level, ensuring optimised use of spectrum for better quality and wider coverage of mobile broadband, improving the competitive landscape of the industry, promoting infrastructure sharing, as well as other related policies.

For project-based initiatives, the approach taken involves implementation of various infrastructure projects, which would involve deployment of fibre optic networks, mobile communications transmitters, submarine cables and satellite services at identified areas.

In total, the implementation cost of NFCP is estimated to be RM21.6 billion for a period of 5 years (beginning in 2019) whereby between RM10 billion to RM11 billion will be provisioned from the Universal Service Provision (USP) Fund, and the rest will be funded commercially.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak said that the implementation of NFCP is right on time and is in line with the nation’s aim to grow the digital economy.

“NFCP will chart a new era in Malaysia with a broadband coverage that is robust, pervasive, high quality and affordable. It will benefit the local communities, encouraging them to be involved in the digital economy, creating 20,000 job opportunities that involves the construction, operation and maintenance of digital infrastructure and at the same time, stimulate the nation’s economic growth,” said Al-Ishsal.

The digital economy is expected to contribute up to 20% to Malaysia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2020, up from 18.3% in 2017.