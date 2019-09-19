No Contract with TIME Fibre Broadband Plans, Speeds up to 1Gbps

TIME dotCom has become the first major Internet Service Provider (ISPs) in the country to offer a fixed broadband service without contract for consumers. The no lock-in contract plan is a new TIME Fibre Home Broadband plan that replaces the 12-month contract plan.

Similar to the standard contract plans, the no-contract TIME broadband plans are available in 3 speeds: 100Mbps, 500Mbps and 1Gbps.

TIME Fibre Broadband 100Mbps (No Contract)

100Mbs upload/download speeds

RM99/month

RM400 upfront fee for no contract plan

TP-Link EC 230 Wifi Router

Monthly Auto Debit Payment required (Debit/Credit Card)

TIME Voice Home Basic (pay-as-you-use) voice plan

TIME Fibre Broadband 500Mbps (No Contract)

500Mbs upload/download speeds

RM139/month

RM400 upfront fee for no contract plan

TP-Link EC 230 Wifi Router

Monthly Auto Debit Payment required (Debit/Credit Card)

TIME Voice Home Basic (pay-as-you-use) voice plan

TIME Fibre Broadband 1Gbps (No Contract)

1Gbps upload/download speeds

RM199/month

RM500 upfront fee for no contract plan

D-Link DIR-882 Wifi Router

Monthly Auto Debit Payment required (Debit/Credit Card)

TIME Voice Home Basic (pay-as-you-use) voice plan

Customers who doesn’t want to be locked down to a contract will only need to pay an upfront fee of RM400 for the 100Mbps and 500Mbps plans while its RM500 for the 1Gbps plan.

For termination of the no lock-in contract plans, TIME requires a notice period of a minimum of seven (7) or a maximum of 30 working days before your next bill cycle. No termination fee applies.

The no lock-in contract plans are available exclusively on the TIME website and customers of this plan are not eligible for any promotions or discounts.

For existing TIME Fibre Home Broadband customers, they won’t be able to convert their existing contract plans to the new non-contract plan, however the existing penalty fee remains flat at RM500 for termination.

In comparison to Telekom Malaysia (TM), Unifi customers who wants to terminate their account are penalised with a fee which equals to the remaining month of their contract period, up to a maximum RM4776.