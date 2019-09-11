This is the most affordable, Unlimited Home Fibre 30Mbps Broadband in Malaysia

Are you paying too much for your broadband plan?

Every broadband plans out there are different. Broadband in Malaysia have different data usage caps, Internet download/upload speeds and customer service experience, among others.

Internet is part of our lives today which means picking the right Internet Service Provider (ISP) is an important decision.

Celcom Home is the complete home Internet offering that gives you the choice between fibre or wireless Internet.

Celcom Home Fibre – A fixed fibre broadband service

Celcom Home Wireless – A wireless broadband service powered by Celcom’s extensive 4G LTE network across Malaysia

Five reason why Celcom Home is the Best:

Celcom was awarded the prestigious Opensignal 2019 Award for No.1 in 4G Availability. Also recognised for its unbeatable upload speed and the ability to deliver smooth HD video streaming (scoring 61.2 out of 100 points). Over 9,000 4G LTE cell towers covering 94% of the human population in Malaysia and over 98% in most states, using latest technology such as 4T4R multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO), Carrier Aggregation, 256 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM) and more. Celcom is committed to 5G technology, tested download speeds close to 6Gbps during trial. Received 14 customer experience related awards in 2018 including Forbes “Top 10 Most Customer-Focused Companies in Asia”. Celcom has the cheapest 30Mbps Unlimited fixed fibre broadband plan at the moment.

Celcom Home Fibre™

Celcom Home Fibre™ comes with unlimited High-Speed Fibre Internet from as low as RM80 a month. The package is also inclusive of a FREE Wifi router and installation.

Not only that, the installation of Celcom Home Fibre™ also comes with expert consultation by a TechXpert to deliver the best Wi-Fi connectivity for your home.

Celcom Home Fibre™ Plans:

Home Fibre Gold

RM80/month

30Mbps download speed

30Mbps upload speed

10sen/min for calls to all networks

FREE WiFi router

FREE Standard Installation

24-months contract

Home Fibre Gold Supreme

RM120/month

100Mbps download speed

50Mbps upload speed

10sen/min for calls to all networks

FREE WiFi router

FREE Standard Installation

24-months contract

For more details on Celcom Home Fibre, click this link.

Celcom Home Wireless™

With Celcom Home Wireless™, customers can set-up within minutes upon registration and will be able to stream their favorite Ultra High Definition (UHD) movies from the likes of Netflix, Astro Go, Tonton and more, with up to 1,000GB of Video Walla. Customers can also listen to the latest hits via Music Walla, play games or browse the internet, all within the comforts of their homes.

As easy as “plug n play”, Celcom Home Wireless™ high-speed modem (HUAWEI B618) requires no drilling or complicated installation and is able to connect up to 64 devices over Wifi.

Enjoy unlimited High-Speed Internet with Celcom Home Fibre, via Wi-Fi – 300Mbps (2.4GHz) and 867Mbps (5GHz) speeds, are ideal for online gaming, HD streaming, and large file downloads.

Celcom Home Wireless Plans:

Home Wireless Gold

RM70/month

25GB all day Internet every month

40GB Internet for Video Walla and Music Walla (stream all the video and music you want)

Add-On Data Available

Plug and Play – Easy Self Installation

24-months contract

Home Wireless Gold Plus

RM100/month

50GB all day Internet every month

100GB Internet for Video Walla and Music Walla (stream all the video and music you want)

Add-On Data Available

Plug and Play – Easy Self Installation

24-months contract

Home Wireless Gold Plus

RM150/month

150GB all day Internet every month

1TBGB Internet for Video Walla and Music Walla (stream all the video and music you want)

Add-On Data Available

Plug and Play – Easy Self Installation

24-months contract

To learn more on Celcom Home Wireless, visit this link.

Celcom Home is the complete home Internet offering that gives you the choice between Fibre or Wireless Internet, sign up today, visit a BlueCube store now.

Celcom is Malaysia’s first and largest private mobile network operator, with over 14 million users on its 2G, 3G and 4G LTE+ networks, covering over 98% of the population. Established in 1988, Celcom is now moving towards integrated multi-access, multimedia services and Internet of Things solutions, in line with evolving technologies and consumer behaviour in Malaysia. A culture that places the customer first is reflected in our award-winning customer service, products, and other corporate accolades at a regional level. Celcom is part of the Axiata Group of Companies, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies, across 10 Asian markets. For more information on Celcom, log on to www.celcom.com.my