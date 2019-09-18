Xpax XP Lite Postpaid Plan with Unlimited Call & 1GB Internet at RM28/month

Celcom Axiata announced a new Xpax Postpaid plan today called XP Lite. The Telco said with XP Lite, customers can enjoy the option to choose their own preferred Internet passes for more Internet and enjoy bigger rewards with the “best 4G LTE network”.

Xpax XP Lite Postpaid Plan Features:

RM28/month

Unlimited Calls to all local networks

1GB High Speed Internet

No Contract

For more internet, customers can add on one of the following passes via the Celcom Life App:

L Pass

RM30

14GB High Speed Internet

Add Ultra Hour Pass for Unlimited Internet from RM1

Free 1-hour unlimited Internet every day with Ultra Hour Pass, from the 7th month onwards

M Pass

RM10

7GB High Speed Internet

Add Ultra Hour Pass for Unlimited Internet from RM1

Free 1GB Video Walla every month, from the 7th month onwards

Customers who remain active with Xpax XP Lite for six months continuously with either the L pass or M pass will also be rewarded an additional free 1-hour unlimited Internet every day with Ultra Hour Pass and 1GB Video Walla respectively, from the 7th month onwards.

For those who wants the plan with a smartphone, customers on Xpax XP Lite plan with L Pass will also be able to walk away with a free OPPO A1K smartphone, while stocks lasts, or choose their preferred smartphones such as nubia Red Magic 3, Vivo Y17, VivoY19C and OPPO A5 from as low as RM99. Contract applies.

Roy Ong, Chief Product and Innovation Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad, said Celcom Xpax has been enhanced with the all-new ‘XP Lite™’, an innovative ‘pick and mix’ plan that delivers the continuous joys of the Internet with the flexibility of having access to unlimited high-speed Internet and additional digital privileges.

“Size up your XP Lite™ mobile plan and enjoy more Internet with additional perks such as access to unlimited high-speed data and device bundles at your own convenience. This affordable plan also offers bigger rewards for customers who stay online with XP Lite™,” he said.