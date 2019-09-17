Yoodo Presents PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship 2019, RM60k to be Won

Yoodo, a digital mobile service from Celcom Axiata, will be bringing Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) MOBILE to universities and colleges around the country.

PUBG MOBILE is based on PLAYERUNKNOWN’s BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG), an online multiplayer battle royale game. Up to 100 players plunge in parachutes to remote islands to battle in the winner-takes-all fight. Players also have to find and search for their weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player on the battlefield. Not only that, players will be spoiled with rich and tactical visuals. The PUBG MOBILE application is available for download for free on App Store and Google Play.

The first ever PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship (PMCC) 2019 will have a participation of 6,000 students across Malaysia battling for their “chicken dinners” and a share of the RM60,000 prize pool. The winning team will also receive a 1 year mobile plan from Yoodo and an exclusive direct invite to the Grand Finals of PUBG MOBILE National Championship (PMNC) 2020.

The championship will kick off on 24 September with 7 separate regional qualifiers and finals before the grand finals on 24 November featuring the top 16 teams. Registrations for the competition are now open and students can apply to participate at PUGB Mobile website.

To ramp up excitement around PMCC 2019, two social media competitions will also be launched that will reward winners with RM1,000 every week.

The PMCC 2019 road show series will span 28-days across 14 universities between 23 September and 25 October. Students can look forward to tournament promos, exclusive merchandise and PUBG MOBILE fun matches.

Gamers can also enjoy unlimited “Chicken Dinners” with Yoodo’s exclusive 20GB PUBG MOBILE data add-on. Best of all the add-on is currently completely free in celebration of the launch of PMCC 2019.

PMCC 2019 is presented by Yoodo and published by PUBG MOBILE. The championship is also sponsored by edotco and organized by ESL Gaming.

For more details, visit the Yoodo website.