Digi Digital Day aims to Inspire and Engage its Employees

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) hosted its fourth Digital Day on Thursday to inspire and engage its employees to further their understanding on how technology can enhance the business, way of work as well as their personal lives.

Digi said its Digital Day is a key company-wide event whereby its people, fondly known as Digizens, dedicate a full day to learning. This is in addition to the company’s ongoing learning initiative, in which Digizens are challenged to complete at least 40 hours of education via online learning platforms such as LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and Udacity by the end of the year.

Digi has over 1,000 employees nationwide.

Carrying the theme ‘Discover What Matters Most’, this year’s Digital Day injects a renewed focus on Digi’s own employees to find out what is important to them and at the same time, said to equip them with valuable knowledge on enhancing their wellbeing through the use of digital tools.

Digi employees were given the opportunity to choose from 17 masterclasses covering a wide range of topics, from personal finance to nutrition, healthy eating to creating a digital identity amongst others. This provided them the chance to learn about leveraging technology and digital tools to enhance their personal wellbeing in order to achieve their full potential in the workplace.

The fourth instalment of Digital Day also featured a series of talks, which saw business leaders from different industries sharing insights and stories about their industries, company growth as well as digitalisation journey.

Bikesh Lakhmichand, Founding Partner of 1337 Ventures, a technology accelerator and venture capital firm, took to stage to talk about digital macro trends in Malaysia. This was then followed by a presentation by prominent veteran journalists Malek Ali, founder of BFM 89.9 and Steven Gan, co-founder of Malaysiakini, on the methods of turning niche content mainstream. Ramesh Ravishankar, Director of Digital Marketing from Freshworks, a customer engagement software company, spoke on building a global brand, followed by Mamee’s Group General Manager Pierre Pang, who shared about digitalising a traditional family business, and PichaEat’s Co-Founder Suzanne Ling, who elaborated on empowering refugees with the Internet.

Several digital products and initiatives built by the Telco were featured as part of the Digital Showcase segment highlighting everyday innovations that connect customers to what matter most. These included D’PTW (Digi Permit to Work), an app that allows the company mainly to track its field workers and contractors in real-time, as well as the ability to check if contractors on the job have the right permits to work on Digi sites, adhere to high levels of business conduct standards, and work in the safest conditions.

Another digital initiative showcased was the MySales App, which digitalises the workflow for Digi’s salesforce and equips them with essential info such as dealers’ profiles, performance levels, and inventory balance. Also featured was Digi’s Data Science projects, particularly Movement Analytics, which utilises data to help Digi optimise its Digi Store locations to ensure that they are strategically placed in locations where most of the customers are.

Digi’s Yellow Heart initiative to reach out to the senior community was also highlighted. Digi said it has been working towards helping underserved communities such as Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and senior citizens by providing them with lifelong rebates for Digi postpaid plans.

Digi’s Chief Digital Officer, Praveen Rajan said, “On Digital Day, learning is work! That is how seriously we take learning in Digi, because we believe that continuous learning and upskilling inspires innovation. And as a company at the digital frontier, innovation is fundamental to our way of work, in addition to being customer obsessed.”

“We want to encourage Digizens to not only bring their best at work, but to also hone what matters most to them through technology. After all, they are the brilliant minds powering the everyday innovations that serve to improve the lives of our customers,” Praveen added.