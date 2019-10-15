EasyAdd by Digi is a new Content Subscription Platform for Everyone

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) announced the availability of MyDigi Subscriptions by EasyAdd, a subscription management platform for contents and service, that allow users to discover, purchase, and manage all their subscription services in one place.

The EasyAdd service is available to Digi and non-Digi customers giving them the convenience of subscribing and managing multiple subscription services from a single platform.

Currently there are more than 30 local and global services available to customers, ranging from startups to established service providers such as Atom & the Dot, Boxsome, Berita Harian, Busuu, CallerTunes, Classruum, Deezer, Dengue Cover+, Dimsum, EasyStore, FullAMark, Harian Metro, Hopster, Ibadat, iflix, Kaspersky, MUBI DEKHO!, MUBI SINEMA, NST Digital, Office 365, Spuul, The Edge, and Viu.

Other partners such as Amazon Prime Video, Didi & Friends, kidxy, LILIN+CO, Me Books Asia, Ookbee, TILLATA and VEATIVE will be made available soon.

Fully developed in-house, EasyAdd customer experience is kept simple where a single login from MyDigi is all they need to start subscribing to the services of their choice. Navigation is also made easy as the services are grouped under four different categories – entertainment, productivity, learning and lifestyle. Customers can also manage their subscriptions seamlessly, where payment can be made via their phone bill, prepaid credit and debit/credit card.

The service is also available to non-Digi customers where they can register for EasyAdd with their non-Digi mobile number, explore selected EasyAdd subscriptions, and Pay with Credit/Debit card.

In conjunction with the launch of MyDigi Subscriptions, Digi customers are now able to get free trials on selected services, available from now to end of November this year.

Digi’s Chief Marketing Officer Loh Keh Jiat said, “The subscription economy in the country is thriving with savvy Malaysians enjoying multiple subscription services at any point of time. This has inspired us to create a solution to address our customers’ pain points of tracking their spend on multiple subscriptions across different bills, and management of subscription renewals across different apps and websites. MyDigi Subscriptions is the next step for us as we evolve MyDigi into a lifestyle app platform with more relevant features that complement our customers’ digital lifestyles.”

