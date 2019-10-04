Digi Wifi – Uses TM’s Free Wifi Network, cost up to RM3

As part of its continuous commitment to bring internet access to its customers, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) today announced the availability of its new All Access Unlimited Digi WiFi on demand service exclusively for Digi Postpaid and Prepaid Customers.

The WiFi hotspots, which rides on the Telekom Malaysia (TM) network, are available at more than 7,000 hotspots across Malaysia in “high traffic areas” including shopping malls, business centers, universities and college campuses, and tourist attractions. Digi customers will enjoy non-stop entertainment and surf the Internet with speeds limited 4Mbps from as low as RM1 per pass. From now until 31 October 2019, customers can enjoy an introductory promotional price.

Digi Wifi Pricing:

Introductory Price Normal Price Duration RM0.50 RM1.00 30 minutes RM1.00 RM2.00 2 hours RM1.50 RM3.00 4 hours

The same Wifi service (riding on the same Wifi network), available as [email protected] from Telekom Malaysia, is available for free to all users, with Internet speeds limited to 4Mbps, till further notice.

Chew Theam Siew, Digi’s Head of Prepaid said, “Commercialising Digi WiFi is a good example on how Digi listened to our customers to offer services that are relevant to them. During the pilot it was found out that there are pockets of customers who are dependent on WiFi hotspots to stay connected such as those who are always on the go and unwilling to utilise their mobile internet quota. These became the basis on how we structured our WiFi plans into bite-sized usage plans as well as the decision to bring the internet to where it is needed most. It is our hope that our new WiFi service is able to provide them with easy access to the internet and to stay connected to what matters most no matter where they are.“

The Telco said the Digi WiFi hotspots service is commercialised after a successful 2-month pilot programme held end of last year in over 277 locations located in Klang Valley and Seremban.

Digi WiFi can be activated by first turning on the WiFi connection of a device and search for #DigiWiFi. Customers need to follow the on-screen instructions, select “Buy Now” and activate the chosen WiFi pass. Customers can also find the hotspots nearest to them via the MyDigi app.

For ease of convenience, payment for the WiFi pass is made via Digi Direct Operator Billing, where the sum will be directly deducted from the customers’ prepaid balance or added to their postpaid bill.