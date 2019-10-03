“Super Flagship” Huawei Mate 30 launched in Malaysia, No Google Apps

The “Super Flagship” smartphone, as claimed by Huawei, the Mate 30 Series has arrived in Malaysia. It comes without Google Apps and Google Play Services. This means that consumers who buy this “Super Flagship” Android smartphone won’t be able to install a wide range of Google Apps including Google Maps, Gmail, Play Store and a long list of other apps.

The new HUAWEI Mate 30 Series is priced from RM2,799 for HUAWEI Mate 30 (8GB+128GB), and from RM3,899 for HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro (8GB+256GB).

As part of its Exclusive Ownership Campaign for HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro, users can also enjoy exclusive gifts worth RM1,155, including HUAWEI Wireless In-car SuperCharge charger worth RM289, DJI Osmo Mobile 3 worth RM499, HUAWEI back casing worth RM68 and HUAWEI care worth RM299 that provides 1 year extended warranty and 6 months screen crack warranty for users.

According to Huawei, the Mate 30 Series features a range of new features that deliver an amazingly smooth and engaging user experience, including:

EMUI10 operating system featuring a contemporary magazine inspired layout, Always-On-Display (AOD) where the colour of the lock screen changes throughout the day;

Dark Mode brings enhanced legibility making the screen look gentler and more comfortable when night falls;

Intuitive Side-touch Interaction to customise invisible virtual keys for volume adjustment, gaming and camera set-up as well as being ideal for both right and left-handed users;

AI gesture control for contactless screen interaction, whereas AI Auto-Rotate and AI Private View are all designed to improve users experience;

HiCar smart travel for advanced, seamless connectivity between device and a car’s communication and entertainment system;

Multi-screen Collaboration allows users to transfer data and control multiple screens between Huawei devices.

HUAWEI 3D Face Unlock and In-screen Fingerprint to provide advanced data security and privacy protection with (HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro only);

Key features of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro:

Screen: 6.53″ dual-curved OLED, 1,176×2,400px resolution (409ppi); HDR10; gesture and M-Pen support.

6.53″ dual-curved OLED, 1,176×2,400px resolution (409ppi); HDR10; gesture and M-Pen support. Processor: Kirin 990, octa-core processor (2xA76 @2.86GHz + 2xA76 @2.09GHz +4xA55 @1.86GHz), Mali-G76 MP16 GPU, dual-core NPU.

Kirin 990, octa-core processor (2xA76 @2.86GHz + 2xA76 @2.09GHz +4xA55 @1.86GHz), Mali-G76 MP16 GPU, dual-core NPU. Memory : 8GB RAM, 256GB UFS3.0 storage (expandable via Nano Memory – hybrid slot).

: 8GB RAM, 256GB UFS3.0 storage (expandable via Nano Memory – hybrid slot). Operating System: Android 10, EMUI 10.

Android 10, EMUI 10. Main camera: Primary: 40MP (RYYB filter), 1/1.7″ sensor size, 27mm equivalent lens, f/1.6 aperture, OIS, PDAF; Telephoto: 8MP, 1/4″, 80mm (3x optical zoom), f/2.4, OIS, PDAF; Ultra wide angle: 40MP (RGGB filter), 1/1.54″, 18mm, f/1.8, PDAF; ToF camera; [email protected] video capture, [email protected] slow-mo; Leica co-developed.

Primary: 40MP (RYYB filter), 1/1.7″ sensor size, 27mm equivalent lens, f/1.6 aperture, OIS, PDAF; Telephoto: 8MP, 1/4″, 80mm (3x optical zoom), f/2.4, OIS, PDAF; Ultra wide angle: 40MP (RGGB filter), 1/1.54″, 18mm, f/1.8, PDAF; ToF camera; [email protected] video capture, [email protected] slow-mo; Leica co-developed. Front camera : 32MP, f/2.0; ToF camera.

: 32MP, f/2.0; ToF camera. Battery : 4500mAh; Super Charge 40W; 27W wireless charging; 27W reverse wireless charging.

: 4500mAh; Super Charge 40W; 27W wireless charging; 27W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity: 4G/3G/GSM; Dual SIM, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band GPS, Bluetooth 5.1 + LE, NFC, USB Type-C.

4G/3G/GSM; Dual SIM, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band GPS, Bluetooth 5.1 + LE, NFC, USB Type-C. Others: Fingerprint reader (under display, optical), 3D face recognition, IR blaster, acoustic display acts as earpiece, bottom-firing loudspeaker, Gorilla Glass 6 front and back, aluminum frame; 158.1×73.1×8.8mm, 198g; IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

Key features of the Huawei Mate 30:

Screen: 6.53″ AMOLED, 1,176 x 2,400 px resolution (409ppi); HDR10, gesture and M-Pen support.

6.53″ AMOLED, 1,176 x 2,400 px resolution (409ppi); HDR10, gesture and M-Pen support. Processor : Kirin 990 5G chipset, octa-core processor (2xA76 @2.86GHz + 2xA76 @2.36GHz +4xA55 @1.95GHz), Mali-G76 MP16 GPU, 3-core NPU.

: Kirin 990 5G chipset, octa-core processor (2xA76 @2.86GHz + 2xA76 @2.36GHz +4xA55 @1.95GHz), Mali-G76 MP16 GPU, 3-core NPU. Memory: 8GB RAM, 128GB UFS3.0 storage (expandable via Nano Memory – hybrid slot).

8GB RAM, 128GB UFS3.0 storage (expandable via Nano Memory – hybrid slot). Operating System: Android 10 with EMUI 10.

Android 10 with EMUI 10. Main Camera: 40MP 27mm f/1.6 OIS (RYYB filter) + 8MP 80mm f/2.4 OIS lens (3x optical zoom) + 40MP 18mm f/1.8 (RGGB filter) ultra-wide + ToF camera; [email protected] video capture, [email protected] slow-mo, Leica branding, Camera features: 1/1.7″ 40MP sensor, up to ISO 204,800, 3x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, Super Macro Mode, OIS + EIS, Variable Aperture, Portrait Mode, Night Mode, HDR video, video ISO up to 52,000.

40MP 27mm f/1.6 OIS (RYYB filter) + 8MP 80mm f/2.4 OIS lens (3x optical zoom) + 40MP 18mm f/1.8 (RGGB filter) ultra-wide + ToF camera; [email protected] video capture, [email protected] slow-mo, Leica branding, Camera features: 1/1.7″ 40MP sensor, up to ISO 204,800, 3x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, Super Macro Mode, OIS + EIS, Variable Aperture, Portrait Mode, Night Mode, HDR video, video ISO up to 52,000. Front Camera : 32MP, f/2.0 Leica lens + 3D TOF camera; Portrait Mode with live bokeh effects.

: 32MP, f/2.0 Leica lens + 3D TOF camera; Portrait Mode with live bokeh effects. Battery : 4500mAh; Super Charge 40W; 27W wireless charging; reverse wireless charging (40W/27W).

: 4500mAh; Super Charge 40W; 27W wireless charging; reverse wireless charging (40W/27W). Connectivity: 4G/3G/GSM; Dual SIM, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band GPS; Bluetooth 5.1 + LE, NFC, USB Type-C.

4G/3G/GSM; Dual SIM, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band GPS; Bluetooth 5.1 + LE, NFC, USB Type-C. Others: Fingerprint reader (under display, optical), IR blaster, acoustic display acts as earpiece, bottom-firing loudspeaker, front and back Gorilla Glass 6 with metal frame; IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

At the time of writing, only the Huawei Mate 30 Pro can be purchased online at the Huawei Malaysia store, however it is out of stock. Both smartphones will soon be available via local dealers.