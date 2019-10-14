JBIX peers with Globe Telecom from Philippines

Globe Telecom, a major provider of telecommunications services in the Philippines, has peered with Johor Bahru Internet Exchange (JBIX), the second Internet Exchange in Malaysia.

According to JBIX, by joining its Internet Exchage, Globe Telecom is able to minimise the latency of its IP network, specifically with its connectivity to Malaysian content. Peering helps keep Internet traffic local by allowing business to exchange internet traffic directly without having to travel overseas or through different providers.

Globe Telecom operates one of the largest mobile, fixed line, and broadband networks in Philippines. Globe Telecom’s mobile subscriber base reached 60.7 million as of end-December 2017.

JBIX which is based in Johor Bahru, is the first open internet exchange in Malaysia that welcomes peering between any types of organisations from Malaysia and international markets, without the need for an ISP license. Currently [email protected] is located at Menara MSC Cyberport while a second node ([email protected]) is located in the Open DC’s new JB2 data centre on the 6th floor of Menara Ansar in the Johor Bahru business district.

Weng Yew Wong the Managing Director of Extreme Broadband and the Chief Peering Officer of JBIX says “JBIX welcomes our first Philippines participant. As one of the largest telecommunication companies in the Philippines, Globe Telecom brought to JBIX traffic from about 93 million subscribers from the Philippines. JBIX will provide to Globe the direct connectivity to not only Malaysian and regional content, but also the traffic from the many Philippines nationals residing in Malaysia who wish to stay connected to their home country.”

“As a fast growing player in data centre and Internet exchange services, JBIX is committed to developing a connectivity ecosystem that will benefit the regional Internet,” Weng added.

“We are enthusiastic to join JBIX and to bring the enhanced connectivity of regional content to our valued customers,” said Gil Genio, Chief Technology and Information Officer of Globe. Moreover, we’re also eager to deliver this low-latency, cost-efficient connectivity to our customers and add further value to Globe Telecom network capabilities.”

Currently JBIX has 40 over companies peered including Globe Telecom, Google, Twitter, AWS and Yahoo! Other players are from industries such as IT solutions, education, service providers, and web hosting providers. A number of non-ISP-licensed companies have also peered with JBIX.

JBIX said port charges are maintained at the lowest price and will be based on a cost recovery model to attract and benefit more users.