MCMC Comments on Malaysia Budget 2020 – NFCP, 5G

Budget 2020, which was tabled by Minister of Finance YB Lim Guan Eng last Friday, reflects the Government’s commitment to enhance connectivity across the country in preparing Malaysia for Digital Transformation.

In line with the government’s aspiration, the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) will bring together the people and businesses in pursuit of stimulating the Malaysian digital economy in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0), engender technological innovations across different industries, narrow the digital gap and generate a constructive environment for new technologies such as 5G.

MCMC also welcomes the myriad of incentives aimed at spurring the development of 5G ecosystem and adoption, which solidifies the government’s vision to establish a strong use for viable 5G applications that will transform various industries, as well as positively impact the living standards of Malaysians. This bodes well with our goal of commercialising some of the 5G use cases beginning third quarter of 2020.

The Chairman of Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Al-Ishsal Ishak said, “MCMC lauds the government’s commitment to accelerate economic growth through digital transformation and at the same time cognisant on the importance of driving inclusivity and equitable growth. Striking the balance is key as digital connectivity today holds the power to promote growth in every corner of the country and prepare our workforce with the right skills for the future. As the regulator of the multimedia and communications industry, MCMC will continue to spearhead the development of the nation’s digital infrastructure through the NFCP to ensure that both businesses and the people will be able to reap the benefits of the digital economy as we move towards the era of 5G and Fourth Industrial Revolution. This will support Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad’s vision for Malaysia to become Southeast Asia’s Industry 4.0 hub in an effort to regain its status as an Asian Tiger.”

