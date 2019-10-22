U Mobile to work on 5G with Huawei Technologies Malaysia

U Mobile a 4G mobile Telecommunication provider in Malaysia, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Huawei Technologies Malaysia last month for 5G collaborations in Malaysia. The company said the move is in preparation for the Telco’s 5G roll out next year when the regulatory perimeters have been defined.

5G is a next generation wireless technology that will eventually replace 3G and 4G networks. With 5G, consumers will experience exponentially faster download and upload speeds including better latency.

The collaboration between the two companies will include U Mobile 5G live trials being conducted in Malaysia.

“U Mobile is delighted to collaborate with our longstanding partner Huawei Malaysia as part of our Road To 5G Strategy. As we are prepping for 5G roll out next year, we are looking forward to working together with Huawei Malaysia to carry out 5G live trials soon. These efforts will ensure maximum benefit may be reaped when commercial roll out of 5G takes place in Malaysia,” said Wong Heang Tuck, CEO of U Mobile.

“We are privileged to work hand in hand with U Mobile to explore Huawei 5G technology leadership on Gigabit speeds, ultra-low latency and massive communications network in Malaysia. We are looking forward to growing together as the technology enabler and leader in 5G service innovation,” said Michael Yuan, CEO of Huawei Malaysia.

The signing ceremony took place at the Huawei Headquarters in Dongguan, China. The Letter of Intent (LOI) was signed by Wong Heang Tuck, CEO of U Mobile and Michael Yuan, CEO of Huawei Malaysia.

Huawei is one of the few partner that U Mobile is working with for the 5G network trials. Earlier in March this year, the Telco signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ZTE Corporation to accelerate 5G technology in Malaysia. A similar deal was also signed with Nokia in May 2019. The Telco will also be leveraging TIME dotCom’s high speed and low latency backhaul solution for its 5G live trials.

Among the 5G use cases that U Mobile is working on include: Healthcare Live Trials, Digital Health, esports among others.