U Mobile to explore Education-centric Initiatives with SOLS 24/7

U Mobile Multimedia Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Malaysia 4G operator U Mobile, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SOLS 24/7, an award-winning humanitarian organisation, committed to serve, educate and empower poor and underserved communities through education and tech solutions.

The MOU will see U Mobile Multimedia and SOLS 24/7 work together to explore ways in which the Telco subsidiary may complement the social enterprise’s ongoing education-centric initiatives.

One of the areas that the two parties are exploring is to support the SOLS Academy of Innovation, which consists of a 12-month education and job placement programme designed to provide a one-of-a-kind educational opportunity to young, underprivileged Malaysians, especially those from the urban poor, rural and indigenous communities. U Mobile said it will explore participation in the programme as the official Telco provider to facilitate the data, calls and SMS needs of the community members. These members are recipients of SOLS Academy of Innovation scholarships that are provided by J.P. Morgan and Allianz.

U Mobile Multimedia is also looking at potentially collaborating with SOLS 24/7 on its ‘Green Tech’ initiative, which refurbishes computers or devices into Chromebooks bundled with software for education and businesses, such as the social enterprise’s recently launched SOLS edu Pro mobile app. For this ‘Green Tech’ initiative, U Mobile will explore bundling these Chromebooks with Telco mobile plans, which will facilitate SOLS 24/7’s efforts to bring English and digital skills to the masses, making it accessible to all.

Finally, U Mobile Multimedia is also looking into bundling Telco mobile plans for SOLS 24/7 to promote the use of English through Google Suite and digital skills training. In addition, Google Suite training will be included through special projects or creation of dedicated packages to target teacher and student communities.

Jasmine Lee, Director of U Mobile Multimedia shared, “U Mobile Multimedia is very excited to sign this MOU with SOLS 24/7 as it marks our commitment to explore how we may complement the excellent education outreach programmes that SOLS 24/7 have been carrying out. We are certainly looking forward to do our part for the underserved communities in Malaysia by digitising education to make it more accessible and engaging.”

Teacher Raj Ridvan Singh, Founder-CEO of SOLS 24/7 said, “At SOLS, education and technology is at the forefront of what we do. We are very proud to be working with U Mobile Multimedia, a subsidiary of leading telco U Mobile, to bring quality digital education and technology solutions to Malaysia.”

The MOU between U Mobile Multimedia and SOLS 24/7 was signed by Jasmine Lee, Director of U Mobile Multimedia and Teacher Raj Ridvan Singh, Founder-CEO of SOLS, at U Mobile’s Corporate HQ.