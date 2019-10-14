U Mobile Official Sponsor of Mobile Legends World Championship (M1)

U Mobile announced that it is the Official Sponsor of the inaugural Mobile Legends World Championship, also called M1, which is organised by Moonton, the game developer for Mobile Legends.

Mobile Legends is a popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) mobile game developed and published by Shanghai Moonton Technology.

Mobile Legends World Championship (M1) is poised to be the world’s biggest Mobile Legends tournament, featuring the top 16 teams from 14 countries across Asia, Europe, North and South America who will compete for a share of the USD 250,000 prize pool. The Grand Finals will be held at Axiata Arena from 15 to 17 November 2019.

To celebrate the partnership, U Mobile is giving their customers a chance to win M1 Gold 3-Day passes as well as premium Mobile Legends skins through two contests: the U-Legendary Giveaway and Win MLBB Premium Skins with Codashop Contest respectively.

“U Mobile’s close collaboration with Moonton has enabled us to bring more exciting eSports events to Malaysia. We started with MPL: Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League – MY/SG Season 3 in April this year, which saw the best teams in Malaysia and Singapore compete for the grand prize. Now, we are upping the ante by bringing the first Mobile Legends World Championship to Malaysia and eSports enthusiasts can look forward to witnessing the unlimited potential of professional players from all over the world on display at this event. In conjunction with this partnership, U Mobile is organising contests for our customers to win Gold 3-Day passes as well as score some in-demand premium Mobile Legends skins,” says Jasmine Lee, Chief Marketing Officer of U Mobile.

Details on contest mechanics, according to U Mobile:

1. U-Legendary Giveaway (Contest Period: 1 Oct 2019 – 31 Oct 2019)

Mechanics:

This contest is open to all active Prepaid and Postpaid U Mobile customers who hold individual accounts (corporate accounts are not eligible)

To participate, just follow the steps below: SMS ‘MLWC’ to 28139. No SMS charges apply Start collecting as many points as possible by performing any of the Qualifying Requirements below:



Qualifying Requirements Contest Points Enrol by SMS to 28139 100 points New U Mobile customer 100 points Purchase monthly data plans (GX30, UMI30, UMI36, UMI50) 100 points Every RM1 spend on any U Mobile products/services (examples: monthly rate for postpaid plan, paying for Spotify Premium using U Mobile Direct Carrier Billing) 10 points

Winners will be selected based on the highest points accumulated throughout the Contest Period.

Each customer shortlisted is entitled to win one (1) First Prize, or one (1) Second Prize, or one (1) Consolation Prize, throughout the Contest Period.

Prizes:

Tier Prizes Total Winners 1st Prize · 1 x M1 World Championship Gold 3-Day Pass (worth RM110 each) · 1 x MLBB Limited Skin (worth 2,000 MLBB diamonds) 150 Winners 2nd Prize ·1 x MLBB Zodiac Skin (worth 2,000 MLBB diamonds) 60 Winners Consolation Prize ·1 x MLBB Epic Skin (worth 899 MLBB diamonds) 90 Winners

Participants will receive an SMS from 28123 every Thursday during the Contest Period on their total accumulated points.

Winners will be announced on 12 November 2019 at u.my/m1wc. Winners will also receive an SMS notification and a push notification from the MyUMobile app – so be sure you’ve downloaded and activated the app!

2. MLBB Premium Skins with Codashop Contest (Contest Period: 1 Oct 2019 – 31 Oct 2019)

Mechanics:

This contest is open to all active Prepaid and Postpaid U Mobile customers who hold individual accounts (corporate accounts are not eligible)

To participate, just follow the steps below: Spend a minimum of RM5 in a single transaction at Codashop – Mobile Legends Select U Mobile as your payment method

Every 100th qualified participant will be selected to win one of the 100 premium skins available. You can only win one prize during the entire Contest Period.

Prizes:

There are two types of skins to be won: 1. Zodiac skin: Minnotaur – Taurus and 2. Limited skin: Ruby – Lady Zombie

Winners will be announced on 12 November 2019 at the U Mobile website. Winners will also receive an SMS notification and a push notification from the MyUMobile app – so be sure you’ve downloaded and activated the app!

On top of the two contests, U Mobile customers may also enjoy 10% discount on any M1 3-Day pass purchase. For more information on this promo and on the contests, please visit the U Mobile website.