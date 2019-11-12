Axiata Group CEO Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim is being Replaced?

A news report claims that Axiata is looking at 3 candidates to replace Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim (picture). He is currently the Managing Director/President & Group Chief Executive Officer of Axiata Group Berhad.

In February 2017, Axiata Group Bhd extended Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim’s contract for three years which will end in March 2020. He has been with Axiata for over a decade now.

According to The Malaysian Reserve, two of the three candidates being considered are former Maxis Bhd CFOs, Nasution Mohamed and Rossana Rashidi. The third candidate is Tengku Datuk Seri Azmil Zahruddin Raja Abdul Aziz, Axiata’s board member.

However the report also claims that Tan Sri Jamuludin’s contract may be extended, “if the stakeholders are happy with the group’s future direction.”

“Do not write Jamaludin off yet. He might get an extension if all stakeholders are convinced he is the best person to lead Axiata, taking his track record into consideration,” said the source.

The report comes after a failed multi-billion mega-merger between Axiata and Telenor in September 2019, “due to some complexities involved in the Proposed Transaction”. The talks included the merger of Celcom Axiata and Digi in Malaysia.

Khazanah Nasional Bhd is a major shareholder in Axiata.

Tan Sri Jamaludin, currently 60 years old, started his career as a lecturer in Quantitative Methods at California State University, USA in 1980.

He then spent 12 years in IBM (1981-1993), the first five years as Systems Engineer and then in various positions in Sales, Marketing and Management. In 1993, he was appointed Managing Director of Digital Equipment Malaysia (the Malaysian branch of Digital Equipment, then the second largest IT company worldwide).

Four years later, in 1997, Tan Sri Jamaludin joined Maxis Communications Berhad, and was appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in 1998. In 2006, he was re-designated Group Chief Executive Officer. He retired from Maxis in 2007. In 2008, he joined Axiata as the Managing Director/President & Group Chief Executive Officer.