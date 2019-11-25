Celcom & Maxis to explore 5G Network Sharing at Selected Areas

Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) and Maxis Berhad (Maxis) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore a potential partnership for “efficient deployment” of 5G network in Malaysia.

The collaboration is also said to enable both Telcos to explore possible business opportunities in relation to 5G key strategic areas to deliver “the best 5G innovation to benefit the people and businesses in Malaysia” as soon as the necessary spectrum is made available.

This potential collaboration focuses on the joint deployment of 5G infrastructure which will cover selected areas in Malaysia according to both Telcos. Maxis and Celcom will continue to maintain their own 2G, 3G and 4G network and remain competitive in other areas.

Celcom and Maxis both started their 5G journey more than two years ago. Starting with assessing the technology and conducting demo trials, the companies have now moved on to full-fledged 5G live trials, while continuing to upgrade their core network in becoming more agile to respond to technology advancements. This year both companies have been ramping up 5G live trials with partners, participating in 5G showcases to create greater awareness about 5G network to the public, and collaborating with technology partners to accelerate 5G deployment in Malaysia.

Celcom Axiata is currently working with network vendors such as Huawei Technologies Malaysia and Ericsson for 5G while Maxis is committed with Huawei. At the moment, Celcom is trialing its live 5G network in Petaling Jaya while Maxis is planning to roll out the commercial service in the second half next year.

5G is technically an upgrade from 4G network, capable of offering gigabit speeds. However both operators have yet to decide on 5G pricing for consumers.

Idham Nawawi, CEO, Celcom said “We believe collaboration is the way forward for the industry and working with Maxis to explore a more coordinated 5G deployment in Malaysia is something we are excited about. 5G is the next evolution that will transform how people work, live and play. It will enable a more enhanced consumer experience as well as create new opportunities for consumers, students, governments and businesses alike. Our potential collaboration will pave the way for the delivery of a world-class 5G network, on top of our existing 4G and 3G/2G networks, to every Malaysian, realising a truly digital Malaysia in the IR4.0 era.”

Signing on behalf of Celcom was Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Muniff Kamaruddin, Chief Strategy and Value Creation Officer. Meanwhile, Maxis was represented by its CEO and Chief Technology & Information Officer.