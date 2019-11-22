Celcom plans to deploy 5G at MRCB’s PJ Sentral Garden City

Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) said it will be collaborating with Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) to potentially explore deployment of smart building solutions including 5G connectivity for MRCB’s upcoming PJ Sentral Garden City development.

The collaboration will potentially see high-speed 5G connectivity being deployed to MRCB’s future development components in PJ Sentral Garden City encompassing indoor coverage, Wi-Fi 6 at common areas and business fibre to all office units. Subsequently, Celcom intends to further collaborate with MRCB to deploy smart building technology with applications of solutions such as smart parking management, smart utilities metering and smart lighting for common areas, connected surveillance, visitor monitoring, and many more.

To achieve this, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Kwan Joon Hoe, Group Chief Operating Officer of MRCB and Azlan Zainal Abidin, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Celcom Axiata Berhad, witnessed by Amarjit Chhina, Chief Corporate Officer of MRCB and Muniff Kamaruddin, Chief Strategy and Value Creation Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad at @celcom, Celcom’s Corporate Office in Petaling Jaya Sentral, on 19 November 2019.

Commenting on the partnership, Imran Salim, Group Managing Director of MRCB said, “At MRCB we believe in setting the standard in everything that we do. In today’s progressive market, it is important to bring together the different skill sets that players from different industries can offer to not only enhance our developments but ultimately add value to our customers. This collaboration with Celcom will ensure that our upcoming projects in PJ Sentral Garden City are designed as technology driven, future ready developments equipped with ultra-modern architecture and facilities.”

Meanwhile, Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom stated, “The affiliation with MRCB exhibits Celcom’s progressive journey in advancing societies through its technological capacities. It is in line with our ambition to become a prominent IoT solution provider in the country and marks another milestone for Celcom as an enabler to large-scale smart city ICT infrastructure.” He continued, “This partnership will become a boost for Celcom to continuously inspire Malaysia with our distinctive products and services.”

PJ Sentral Garden City, which is geographically located in the centre of Klang Valley, will be a welcome change to the ageing and decaying facade and landscape of Petaling Jaya according to MRCB. The project seeks to “establish a new vision for the urban regeneration of PJ based on the principles of modern design excellence, social and economical well-being as well as environmental responsibility.” The proposed development will adopt the Green Building Index (GBI) Gold for individual buildings and US Leadership in Environmental & Energy Design (LEED) Neighborhood and Township Development Gold rating for the overall development.

MRCB is the developer and owner of Menara Celcom (@celcom) that is currently located in PJ Sentral Garden City.