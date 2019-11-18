Johor Bahru Internet Exchange (JBIX) now part of DE-CIX Malaysia

DE-CIX a leading Internet Exchange operator in world and Starwing Technologies Sdn. Bhd. (a subsidiary of Extreme Broadband Sdn. Bhd.) have announced a joint venture that will take over Johor Bahru Internet Exchange (JBIX). No financial details of the deal were revealed.

As part of the partnership, a new company called DE-CIX Malaysia has been established and will be headquartered in Kuala Lumpur (KL).

The new company (DE-CIX Malaysia) will also operate a new Internet Exchange (IX) in KL starting in 2020 with more IX being planned in West Malaysia. DE-CIX said it will introduce a shared interconnection fabric where participants of both Exchanges will be able to interconnect. DE-CIX will also make its award-winning DE-CIX Apollon interconnection solutions (full 100G or 400G Ethernet capabilities) available to all locations, allowing the provisioning of different interconnection services like peering and cloud exchange.

Johor Bahru Internet Exchange (JBIX) is the second IX in Malaysia. It is an open and carrier class IX maintained by the Open DC IP Core network team (subsidiary of Extreme Broadband Sdn. Bhd.) and has been operational since 2018. As of today, JBIX is peered with close to 50 regional networks.

“Since its launch one year ago, JBIX has received tremendous support from local, regional and global networks. Their support has not only helped JBIX to become one of the fastest growing IXs in the region, it has also underlined the strategic advantages JBIX has to offer to its participants. Our partnership with DE-CIX will help to accelerate the development of connectivity hubs in the country, which is an exercise that synergizes with the Malaysian Government’s initiative in promoting 5G, IoT and digital businesses,” Weng Yew Wong, Managing Director of JBIX.

“After successfully establishing leading IXs in Europe, North America, India, and the Middle East, DE-CIX is now taking its almost 25 years of experience to South East Asia. DE-CIX has a proven record of accomplishment in successfully creating interconnection hubs worldwide, in regions where customers are in need of easy-to-access interconnection services. While Singapore has been a major content hub for the region for the last decade, the key content and cloud-computing players have started to extend their footprint throughout ASEAN – including in Malaysia,” says Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX International.

DE-CIX currently operates IXs in 18 metropolitan regions around the globe (excluding Malaysia). DE-CIX in Frankfurt is the world’s leading IX with a peak traffic of more than 7.5 terabits per second (Tbps) and more than 900 connected networks. At the individual locations, Internet service providers, network operators, content delivery networks, and enterprises exchange data traffic on a cost-neutral basis through so-called “peering”, so that the data packets get to the recipient via the fastest and most inexpensive path. Other location where DE-CIX operates include Hamburg, Munich, Dusseldorf, Berlin, New York, Dallas, Marseille, Palermo, Madrid, Lisbon, Istanbul, Dubai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Moscow and St. Petersburg.