edotco is deploying 5G Network at Langkawi International Airport (LIA)

edotco Malaysia, an integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company announced that it is currently deploying a dedicated 5G network at Langkawi International Airport (LIA) as part of the 5G demonstration projects (5GDP) by Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

The 5G demonstration projects (5GDP) is aimed at facilitating, building and spurring development of cases utilising 5G that have potential in the working environment and on a wider context to expand the 5G ecosystem.

As one of eight (8) companies participating in the 5GDP across nine (9) verticals in six (6) states, edotco Malaysia is the project owner of the smart airport use case in LIA. LIA was identified as an ideal location to pilot the use case with its mix of domestic and international arrivals who expect seamless connectivity experience. Its size also allows for the project to scale up for international events such as the biennial Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (LIMA) exhibition.

According to edotco Malaysia, the solutions currently being deployed in LIA will create a 5G private network for secured access and contribute towards improved overall airport experience for passengers and vendors. The infrastructure services company said it is working with technology partners Peatalk Corporation and Everynet to deliver a dedicated 5G network in LIA.

edotco Group Chief Regional Officer, Wan Zainal Adileen commented, “As proud Malaysians, we are privileged to contribute directly to the digital and 5G development of Malaysia. This smart airport 5G use case is testament to our commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure for improved connectivity. Data gathered from this project will form the basis to accelerate digitisation of transportation hubs. edotco is focussed on providing future-ready, right shareable infrastructure to support the nation’s digital agenda.”

A total of 32 5G sites have been identified in Kedah, Perak, Penang, Selangor, Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur for 5GDP to test 55 use cases. The verticals span agriculture, education, entertainment/media, digital healthcare, manufacturing and process industries, oil and gas (O&G), smart city, smart transportation and tourism.