Malaysia wants Mobile Payment Companies to share Data with Government

Malaysia wants the world’s mobile payment (cashless) companies to share financial data with Governments to prevent money laundering, tax evasion.

According to Malaysia Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, with the data sharing, “tax administrators would be able to catch tax evaders and monitor for compliance,” reported FMT.

“A data-sharing platform must therefore be developed so that countries can monitor capital flows and not be under the thumb of multinational corporations.”

With data sharing, he said, tax administrators would be able to catch tax evaders and monitor for compliance.

“When you don’t use regular payment systems, and you use mobile ones, then you don’t have to buy currency. Just click one button, and you lose complete economic sovereignty.

At the moment, there are a number of mobile payment systems in Malaysia including major banks such as Maybank and CIMB. For non-banks, there are over 40 companies that are listed and regulated by Bank Negara. List below:

“You are now at the mercy of companies, and the countries lose control. With the amount of data that these companies such as Facebook and other giants have, can you imagine the trouble we would go through in accessing them?

“That is why we need a uniformed, multilateral platform to address this issue. We need to look at all the latest tech, fintech, blockchain … whether it is Facebook or other giants,” he told reporters after opening the Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators’ (CATA) 40th annual technical conference, hosted by the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) at a hotel on Monday.