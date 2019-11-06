MCMC says Telecommunications Towers are Monitored, no Health Hazard

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is always monitoring the construction, placement and radiation level emitted by communications transmitters in Malaysia.

MCMC reiterates that the construction of telecommunications towers near housing areas would not cause health hazard to the residents nearby, including senior citizens and children as the towers were constructed or placed following existing guidelines. This includes the distance between the tower and the housing area.

The Radio Frequency Electromagnetic Field (RF-EMF) emission level from telecommunications towers in the country are also under control at all times, which is below the recommended limit in the guideline set by the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP).

The mobile communications technology uses radio frequency and clustered under the non-ionising radiation (NIR) category. It does not have enough energy to induce change in molecules in living matter or body cells. In addition, continuous exposure to NIR does not cause long-term damage to human tissues.

About 24,000 researches have been carried out in the last 30 years by scientists from all over the world to study the effects of EMF emitted by the telecommunications transmitters to the biological systems. The World Health Organisation (WHO) concluded that based on the studies, it is evident that the exposure to EMF by telecommunications transmitter does not affect biological systems or pose any health impacts. The Ministry of Health Malaysia has also concurred the fact whereby there is no scientific and concrete evidence to support allegations on potential health hazard caused by radiation from the telecommunications transmitters.

The radio frequency (RF) transmission level test conducted by the Malaysian Nuclear Agency (ANM) across the country also found that radiation level in areas close to the transmitters are very low and are at a safe level.

Thereby, MCMC urges the public to always refer to a trusted source or a qualified expert endorsed by the Malaysian Government to prevent misunderstandings about the RF-EMF issue.

To learn more about RF-EMF, visit http://rfemf.mcmc.gov.my/.

