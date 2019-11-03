Pay with Touch ‘N Go eWallet at 7-Eleven, enjoy Cashback for a limited time

Touch ‘n Go eWallet, a new e-wallet in Malaysia, has announced its partnership with 7-Eleven to enable payment and reload conveniences across all 7-Eleven’s outlets nationwide.

The company said this is part of Touch ‘n Go eWallet’s continuous expansion effort to make the Touch ‘n Go eWallet usage more commonplace and increase its presence at more retail touch points, covering urban and untapped areas alike. Acceptance of the Touch ‘n Go eWallet at 7-Eleven means convenient payment for patrons of the store who are constantly on the go. In addition, Touch ‘n Go eWallet users can also purchase the reload pins at any of the 7-Eleven outlets that’s available 24/7.

In conjunction with this partnership announcement, first time users who choose to go cashless with Touch ‘n Go eWallet at 7-Eleven will enjoy RM8 cashback by keying in the reload PIN: TNGJG7N1. In addition, as part of 7-Eleven’s anniversary celebrations, all users can also take advantage of these double deals.

From 1st to 7th November 2019, users of the Touch ‘n Go eWallet who spend RM11 and above in a single receipt will receive a one-time cashback of RM7.

From the 8th of November until 31st December 2019, with every spend of RM20 in a single receipt, Touch ‘n Go eWallet users are entitled to receive RM4 cashback. This cashback, is limited to (2 times) per user throughout the campaign period.

“Malaysians are driven by speed and convenience, both of which are the essence that the Touch ‘n Go eWallet lives by. We are excited to be a payment partner with 7-Eleven, Malaysia’s largest convenience retailer as this will supercharge the rakyat’s lifestyle to live, pay and transact digitally anywhere in Malaysia. The addition of 7-Eleven to our large pool of retail points, brings an immense value to our presence and users, ” said Ignatius Ong, CEO of TNG Digital Sdn Bhd.

“The central theme to 7-Eleven’s commitment has always been about catering to consumer needs, in which the key driver of our business is 24/7 convenience. We believe our partnership with Touch ‘n Go eWallet, Malaysia’s leading e-wallet provider, keeps us on point with the ever–changing business landscape, at the same time fulfills our consumers’ evolving payment preferences as well as supports the Government’s drive for the rakyat to adopt digital payments,” said Colin Harvey, Chief Executive Officer of 7-Eleven Malaysia.

The Touch ‘n Go eWallet claims it has over 5.5 million registered users to-date, with close to 100,000 retail points. Users of the Touch ‘n Go eWallet can expect more offerings on the platform, beyond retail purchases like movies and flight tickets, shopping, mobile reloads, entertainment and F&B deals.

Touch ‘n Go eWallet at 7-Eleven outlets is powered by Razer Merchant Services.