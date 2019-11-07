U Mobile GoPayz e-wallet for Everyone, with up to RM200 Goodies

U Mobile announced the public availability of its e-wallet called GoPayz allowing everyone including non-U Mobile customers to create a virtual wallet to pay and use financial services.

GoPayz comes in two options: Basic and Premium Wallet. The Basic Wallet requires a mobile number to be verified during sign up while the Premium Wallet requires a picture of an identity card to be uploaded and takes 2 business day for verification.

Once signed up, all GoPayz users will receive 3 virtual debit cards each from Visa, Mastercard and UnionPay allowing them to make payments online for product and services. The sign up process itself is free.

The GoPayz Basic Wallet has a maximum account balance limit of RM2999 while the Premium Wallet has a balance limit of RM5000. Users can top-up their GoPayz e-wallet using their bank account (FPX) or by using cash at 7-Eleven stores.

As part of its GoPayz Top-Up Campaign, users will be able to redeem goodies worth up to RM200 if they top up a minimum RM30 into the account and upgrade it to a Premium Wallet by uploading a picture of their identity card.

To be eligible for the goodies valued up to RM200, customers need only top up their GoPayz with at least RM30 during the campaign duration. The goodies include:

1 free GoPayz physical debit card for Premium Wallet users (there is usually a one-time fee of RM16 for the issuance of a physical card)

2 months complimentary GoLife Plus life insurance (Premium Wallet)

RM6 cashback with purchase of GoInsure PA insurance (for the 1st 5000 participants)

RM30 cashback with any unit trust investment of RM1000 (for the 1st 1000 participants)

Variety of discounts and promos from list of GoPayz partners (such as Agoda, CatchThatBus, Klook, Tealive, MBO Cinemas, dahmakan and more)

Product/Service Product Types Total Quantity of Vouchers Perceived Value (RM) One (1) GoPayz physical card 10,000 16.00 GOLIFE Plus : Complimentary 2 months Financial While promo lasts 26.00 Wealth : invest RM1000 unit trust $ enjoy RM30 cashback Financial 1,000 30.00 Personal Accident : RM6 cashback Financial 5,000 6.00 CatchThatBus : 10% or max RM5 for 2 rides Lifestyle 2,000 10.00 Agoda : RM30 off hotel bookings with min. spend of RM300 Lifestyle 12,000 30.00 Youbeli : RM10 off for 2 purchases with min. spend of RM100 Lifestyle 1,000 20.00 Dahmakan : RM20 off with min. spend of RM30 for new Dahmakan user only Lifestyle 12,000 20.00 Eatcaketoday : RM20 off with min. spend of RM150 Lifestyle 12,000 20.00 Klook : 6% off with discount capped at RM25 Lifestyle 12,000 25.00

As an added bonus, U Mobile customers who top up at least RM30 during the campaign period will enjoy additional perks like free movie tickets and drinks.

The GoPayz Top-Up Campaign campaign will run from 1 November – 31 December 2019.

There’s also a surprise reward for users who make transactions with GoPayz and shake their phone.

An “Account Service Fee” of RM2.50 applies per month if the user don’t perform at least 1 spending transaction in a month.

According to U Mobile, GoPayz distinct features are as follows:

1) Affordable Digital Financial Services – Currently, GoPayz customers can purchase GoLife Plus (life insurance at RM13 per month), GoInsure (Personal Accident Insurance at RM6 per month) as well as make unit trust investments via GoPayz’s partnership with FSMOne. Customers can look forward to more services and products like remittance, travel insurance, motor insurance and online currency exchange, to be available soon.

2) Widely Accepted Anywhere – Make payments locally and overseas via GoPayz Mastercard, UnionPay and Visa virtual and physical card. GoPayz is the only e-wallet that is accepted by these 3 major card schemes. Please note that as GoPayz lets you make payments with merchants based overseas, it needs to maintain a minimum balance of RM10 in the e-wallet to account for any forex fluctuations. This RM10 will be refunded fully if you close your GoPayz account.

3) Accessible Anytime – Customers can perform everything at their convenience via the app and also web at www.gopayz.com.my

4) Rewarding – Customers will earn GoPointz reward points from various transactions and receive surprise rewards for qualifying transactions

5) Secure and Safe – All transactions are performed in a safe and secured manner in accordance to regulatory and card scheme standards.

The GoPayz mobile application is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.