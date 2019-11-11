TM Unifi Mobile is Less Attractive compared to U Mobile – AmInvestment

Telekom Malaysia (TM) has less attractive Unifi Mobile plans, network compared to U Mobile, according to a latest research report from AmInvestment.

TM recently launched a 40% discount on its Unifi Mobile 99 postpaid plan, currently priced at RM99/month to a discounted price of RM59/month from now until 31 December 2019, available to everyone except existing Unifi Mobile customers. This Unifi Mobile 99 postpaid plan at RM59/month comes with a 12-months contract, unlimited Internet/Calls and limited 10GB hotspot quota. Existing Unifi Mobile subscribers won’t be able to migrate to this plan.

Telekom also continues to offer the Unifi Mobile 59 plan at RM59/month, with limited Internet and calls, hoping to sign up more customers on this plan as well.

“While offering a much better value proposition from its current plan, this new promotion is almost 2x U Mobile’s GX30 prepaid mobile plan which offers unlimited data at only RM30/month. Even U Mobile’s GX50 postpaid plan, which offers unlimited data, is a lower priced RM50/month,” AmInvestment said.

“Digi currently offers unlimited data at RM100/month via online subscription, while Celcom and Maxis do not offer plans with unlimited data.”

U Mobile also appears to value existing subscribers compared to Unifi Mobile with the latest offer.

At the moment, U Mobile is offering its Unlimited Hero P99 and Unlimited P139 postpaid plans at 50% off for existing customers who are on a postpaid plan with a minimum monthly fee of RM50 (Giler Unlimited GX50, HERO Postpaid P68, Unlimited HERO Postpaid P79, P99, P139 and others). At 50% off, eligible U Mobile postpaid customers will only pay RM49.50/month for the Hero P99 and RM69.50/month for the Hero P139 plan. The Hero P99 and Hero P139 comes with unlimited calls and data with hotspot quota of 30GB and 50GB respectively. There are no contract for this promotion.

Digi Postpaid 100 Infinite plan cost RM100/month and comes with Unlimited Internet/Calls, 300 SMS and 20GB Hotspot quota. This plan is only available for sign up on the Digi website.

The AmInvestment research team added “While part of TM’s efforts to gain mobile market share in tandem with its free Unifi Home fibre promotion until 31 December 2019, we expect that TM’s mobile strategy to face stiff competition from U Mobile’s already established network, marketing outlets and more attractive plans.”

Aminvestment also said that TM is signing up less customers on Unifi compared to Maxis Fibre, as previously reported on MalaysianWireless. “We note that TM’s new fibre broadband subscribers rose 16K QoQ and 41K YTD in 2QFY19, at a slower pace vs. Maxis’ 25K QoQ and 50K YTD. Also, we remain cautious on TM’s prospects from the potential impact of the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) which could further halve entry price packages next year while significantly raising the capex levels of fibre infrastructure owners.”

The research team maintained its ‘hold’ call on the stock.