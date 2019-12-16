Celcom 5G capable of 1.5Gbps Internet Speeds in Langkawi

As 5G is expected to deliver an all-rounded connectivity to consumers and businesses with a differentiated experience, an initial Celcom 5G speedtests in Langkawi (Kedah) resulted with user throughput of 1.5Gbps download speeds and a latency of 17ms, according to Celcom Axiata.

The mobile Telco is deploying 5G network in Langkawi as part of its use cases for 5G trial.

The Celcom 5G network test in Langkawi applies New Radio (NR) technology that features C-band spectrum (3.5Ghz), Massive Multiple-Input and Multiple-Output (MIMO 64T64R) through a 5G Customer Premise Equipment (CPE).

In collaboration with Langkawi’s Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and Langkawi Municipal Council (MPLBP), Celcom has deployed the latest 5G Safety & Security Smart City use-case, which is said to offer a breakthrough in security and monitoring effectiveness with multiple 360 degree UHD 4K panoramic live video surveillance cameras installed at the famous and picturesque Pantai Cenang in Langkawi.

Currently, the Celcom 5G Safety and Security Smart City solutions are deployed at four locations along Jalan Pantai Cenang and two locations at Dataran Cenang, Langkawi. Celcom’s 5G Safety & Security Smart City solution comes with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and video analytics capabilities that leverages on 5G capabilities of low latency and high data speeds, allowing real-time monitoring and high definition picture quality.

Furthermore, Celcom said it will be expanding its 5G use-cases to also cover Digital Defense for Beach Boundaries, Crowd Control Monitoring, Digital Control of Inbound and Outbound of Cargo, Fleet Management System, Geo- Fencing & Smart Perimeters and 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA).

Yesterday, Celcom’s 5G Safety & Security Smart City solution was witnessed and experienced by Al-Ishsal Ishak, Chairman of Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, together with Muniff Kamaruddin, Chief Strategy and Value Creation Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad, PDRM and MPLPB representatives at the Langkawi Police District Headquarters in Kuah (Langkawi).

Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom is excited to collaborate with Langkawi’s PDRM and local authorities such as MPLPB in spearheading the development and adoption of 5G for Malaysia.

“Celcom’s collaboration with PDRM and MPLPB in Langkawi will allow us to create safer and more secure cities through the adoption of 5G technology. Our 5G Safety & Security Smart City solution enables an enhanced security monitoring system for enforcement units as well as transforms the island of Langkawi into a more secure destination.”

“There are many use-cases for 5G that enterprises, authorities, private and public sectors can take advantage of, and we would look forward in working with them to deploy the best 5G services. Celcom will continue to stand alongside the nation in transforming its aspirations into reality, and as we are aligned with the nation’s fourth industrial revolution, we aspire that our commitment in Langkawi will contribute to the development of the nation’s digital ecosystem.” he said.

Celcom said it has been appointed by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) as the official connectivity partner for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2020, enabling opportunities and showcases of Malaysian companies especially digital start-ups and IR4.0 related technologies such as 5G Wi-Fi for the delegates to experience throughout 2020.