Digi offers Amazon Prime Video subscription in Malaysia

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) is now offering Amazon Prime Video subscription in Malaysia.

Digi mobile customers can now sign up for an Amazon Prime Video subscription at a monthly rate of RM14 for the first six months, and thereafter RM27 per month.

For a limited time, Digi is offering customers an exclusive 15% off the first month of their Prime Video subscription when they sign up via MyDigi Subscriptions by EasyAdd . Digi customers only need to log in to their MyDigi app and pay via their phone bill or prepaid credit. The promotional price does not apply for payment with debit/credit card. A seven-day Prime Video free trial is also available.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers have access to popular movies, hit TV shows and exclusive Amazon Original series. Members can also access Amazon Originals including The Boys, Good Omens, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Grand Tour, Hanna, The Man in the High Castle and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Digi said Prime Video also offers a range of great shows and movies for the entire family including Pete the Cat, Just Add Magic, and Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny.

Prime Video is available via the Prime Video app on select smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets, Apple TV, Chromecast, game consoles or online at the PrimeVideo website. In the Prime Video app, users can download select movies and TV episodes on compatible mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost.

Amazon Prime Video is the latest video streaming service with premium content and exclusive Amazon Original series that has been added into Digi’s long list of video streaming services.

Digi’s Head of Digital Products and Services, Prashant Pathmanaban said that with the change of habits in video consumption, users are also demanding for more variety of content from their providers. “As an innovative internet provider, Digi intends to leverage on this exciting development and continue to introduce the best online content in the market at a great value; therefore further enhancing our customers’ internet experience on the country’s largest network.”

“Now users are taking charge, choosing what they want to watch, when to watch, how and where they are going to watch it. Our collaboration with Amazon Prime Video is to ensure that our customers get to do so in the most convenient way with content that matters to them. We hope this is the first of many more collaborations between two leading providers in our ambition to bring more exciting digital solutions and other premium content to our customers.”