Digi celebrates New Year with Postpaid, no celebration for Prepaid Customers

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) said customers have much to celebrate with Digi in the year 2020 – beginning with the All-New Digi Postpaid plans and “exciting” smartphone deals with contracted postpaid plan.

In the meantime, Digi Prepaid customers won’t have much to celebrate the new year as no announcement were made for its over 8 million prepaid customers which makes up about 80% of Digi’s total mobile subscribers.

From 19 December 2019, Digi introduced All-Day All-Usage Internet, which means Digi Postpaid customers can freely access their allocated internet at any time of the day for the entire month.

On top of that, selected Digi Postpaid plans now come with a Loyalty Bonus as a reward to the customers. Extra Internet data of up to 10GB per month will be rewarded and added onto the customers’ internet quota every six months. To be capped to 4 times in a 2-year tenure, the bonus will be available for lifetime, provided that the customer continues to stay on the plan.

All existing Postpaid customers who are already on selected plans will also enjoy the upgraded Internet quota and bonuses automatically in the next bill cycle. As for Digi’s long tenure internet plans customers, their internet quota will also be upgraded in stages before end of January 2020.

Loh Keh Jiat, Digi’s Chief Marketing Officer said, “The new enhancement to our postpaid offerings is part of Digi’s continuous effort to provide customers with easy access to internet, making it easy for them to stay connected to what matters most. With the All-Day All-Usage Internet, now our customers no longer need to deal with the different internet quota that was pre-fixed for the different services or mobile apps. At the same time with the bonus data, we are addressing the increased appetite for data usage and digital services trend that we are seeing happening amongst customers”

As part of the “Awesome 2020 deals”, customers can also enjoy 2x Smartphones and 2x Internet from only RM40 monthly on the Digi PhoneFreedom 365 phone installment plan. Customers can choose from a wide range of smartphones that include iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, Huawei P30, Oppo Reno 2, Samsung Galaxy A50s, Huawei Nova 5T and many more.

Digi’s Head of Postpaid, Benjamin Tan, explains that this offer is another way of Digi making it easy and affordable for customers to own smartphones. “We are constantly looking at ways to assist customers who want to own a mobile phone that suits their lifestyle, but do not want the hassle of upfront payment and interest charges, in line with our mission to offer Freedom to Internet to all our customers,” he said.

This offer is available starting with Digi Postpaid 120 when combined with a supplementary line at only RM38/month, 24 months contract applies. For example, a customer on the Digi Postpaid 120 plan and has a supplementary line will only need to add an additional RM40 monthly to get two Huawei Nova 5T smartphones.

Not only that, customers who choose to sign up for this offer will also receive free 5GB Internet roaming, 60mins roaming voice calls and 60mins IDD voice calls across 10 countries including China, Singapore, Thailand, Australia, Indonesia, Philippines, Myanmar, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Brunei.

Together with the launch of All-New Digi Postpaid plan, a limited introductory welcome gift offer is also included for customers who sign up on selected Digi Postpaid plans. Customers will also receive a welcome internet bonus of up to 10GB for the first 6 months.