edotco Malaysia works with Peatalk Corporation on 5G Technologies

edotco Malaysia and Peatalk Corporation ratified a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities to further 5G technologies for Malaysia’s digital agenda.

This MoU follows the successful testing conducted in Langkawi International Airport (LIA) to increase mobile broadband speeds up to 10Gbps per user via 5G private network and infrastructure in the airport.

The LIA project supports Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC’s) nationwide 5G Demonstration Projects and the Airports 4.0 initiative to improve overall airport experience for passengers and vendors.

edotco Malaysia implemented Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) private network solutions for 5G at LIA, paving the way for it to be the first 5G-connected airport in Malaysia. edotco’s neutral network infrastructure, that is modular and future-ready will be able to provide high speed broadband to Internet service providers’ (ISPs) and retailers.

Peatalk Corporation supplied the Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology according to the technical specifications and objectives required on the project. The FWA technology from Peatalk Corporation is said to be secure, private, flexible and allows the airport sole control over the network.

Millimetre-wave transmission equipment are installed in three strategic locations to carry high bandwidth, namely edotco Malaysia’s tower in Gunung Raya, and structure in LIA as well as the rooftop of the airport terminal. These equipment connect via fibre and radio to 19 cell sites spread across the airport. The strategic layout of the solutions minimises gaps in coverage for a consistent, seamless experience, according to edotco.

edotco Group Chief Regional Officer of Asean South, Wan Zainal Adileen commented, “As a leading integrated telecommunications infrastructure company, we strive to pioneer the deployment of technology that can drive the growth of the 5G ecosystem in the country. The Langkawi International Airport is the main gateway to the island and it is critical that this 5G use case provide an enhanced experience to travellers from the moment of arrival. This use case will provide valuable data for future implementation of similar solutions which will contribute to the development of more future-ready, shareable infrastructure.”

Peatalk Corporation Group Chief Executive Officer Dr. Charlie Huynh said, “Our aim for this collaboration is to provide a comprehensive strategy for the delivery of 5G solutions that is replicable for other use cases. edotco’s business and core values align with Peatalk’s endto-end approach to connectivity and communications on a local and global scale and we look forward to future opportunities to work together.”

The new solutions will enable the on-boarding of Internet-of-Things (IoT) providers for smart airport technologies that depend on ultra-low latency operation and highly reliable coverage to run mission critical applications. Among the IoT applications envisioned are generated data analysed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in real time for efficient operations and management as well as predictive actions such as maintenance, as well as indoor air quality, acoustics (sound) and temperature monitoring to enhance passenger comfort and experience.