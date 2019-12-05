Facebook and TIME dotCom partner to improve Connectivity in Malaysia & SEA

Malaysia-based Internet service provider, TIME dotCom Berhad has entered into a partnership with Facebook to invest in Internet infrastructure, opening up Malaysia to more connections and international hubs; as well as strengthening Facebook connectivity in Southeast Asia.

The network infrastructure project stemming from this partnership is expected to be completed by end-Q2 2020 and will be used exclusively to support Facebook and its family of applications.

“Facebook’s mission is to give people the power to build communities and bring the world closer together. This partnership will allow us to build a faster and more efficient network to better support our family of apps and services,” says Nico Roehrich, Facebook’s Network Investment Manager, APAC.

TIME said it is honoured to be Facebook’s chosen partner in this project. It further elevates TIME’s credibility and position as industry leader as well as contributing towards a better Malaysia.

“We look forward to the prospects that this partnership offers, as it opens the door for Malaysia to establish itself as a regional technology hub,” said Chiew Kok Hin, TIME dotCom Head of OTT. “More international connectivity and a robust domestic backbone will attract sizeable investments into Malaysia. It only makes sense for us to capitalise on the strategic location of Malaysia in Southeast Asia, ease of access and relatively lower cost of entry.”

According to TIME dotCom, the Malaysian Government is constantly reviewing policies, laws and regulations to adapt to the fast changing global market landscape. For example, the Ministry of Transport has simplified regulatory approval by revising the existing cabotage policy so that local and foreign vessels carrying out undersea cable repairs within Malaysian waters can start work without delay.

“The joint effort between the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia is in line with the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (“NFCP”) to promote investments in undersea cables and encourage the deployment of landing centres in Malaysia,” said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

“Malaysia strongly encourages all undersea cables planned for deployment in this region to land in Malaysia to take advantage of the cabotage exemption for undersea cable repairs. With more undersea cables and a faster cable repair approval process in place, Malaysians can enjoy faster and more reliable Internet access to international sites,” Gobind added.