These are the Best Malaysia Broadband Alternatives to Unifi – December 2019

Looking for a Malaysia Broadband alternative to Telekom Malaysia (TM) Unifi service?

If you are tired of poor service quality and not interested with the Unifi Broadband plans from Telekom Malaysia (TM), below are 3 best Malaysia Broadband plans that MalaysianWireless recommends.

Maxis Hotlink Postpaid Flex Plus Fibre

Maxis quietly made available the Hotlink Postpaid Flex Plus Fibre plan in late November 2019.

Features of the Hotlink Postpaid Flex + Fibre plan:

Fixed Broadband- Unlimited 30Mbps Home Fibre with free installation and free router

Mobile Postpaid- Hotlink Postpaid Flex with 10GB all day Internet, 10GB Youtube Internet, Unlimited for Calls and SMS

Add on mobile Internet packages for Hotlink Postpaid Flex are available

RM99/month (in a single bill for fibre+mobile)

24-months contract

1 month advance payment of RM99 applies

Currently the best value for money 2in1 (fibre+Internet) plan in Malaysia

Downside of this Malaysia Broadband plan:

Subject to TM’s HSBB coverage (areas where Unifi is available). Fibre port may not be available due to TM’s poor deployment of HSBB.

Highly dependent on the Telekom Malaysia (TM) HSBB network- but Maxis will rebate customers for outages (Terms and Conditions apply).

RM500 early termination fee applies but this is much better than the up to 23-months termination fee that TM is charging (penalty up to RM6325).

You cannot “upgrade” or “downgrade” from an existing Maxis fibre plan/Hotlink number to the Hotlink Postpaid Flex + Fibre plan. New sign up required and mobile number port in is available.

Supplementary lines not available

Consumers can sign up for Hotlink Flex Plus Fibre at selected Maxis Stores or authorised resellers.

If you don’t want the mobile plan and you are loyal to Maxis, you can opt for the Maxis Fibre broadband plans. These Malaysia Broadband fibre plans from Maxis cost from RM89/month for 30Mbps, up to 800Mbps at RM299/month.

Celcom Home Fibre

Celcom Home Fibre has been available for a while now. It comes with unlimited High-Speed Fibre Internet from as low as RM80 a month. The package is also inclusive of a FREE Wifi router and installation.

Not only that, the installation of this Malaysia Broadband plan comes with expert consultation by a TechXpert to deliver the best Wi-Fi connectivity for your home.

Details of Celcom Home Fibre Plans:

Celcom Home Fibre Gold

RM80/month

30Mbps download speed

30Mbps upload speed

10sen/min for calls to all networks

FREE WiFi router

FREE Standard Installation

24-months contract

Currently the cheapest 30Mbps fixed broadband plan in Malaysia

Celcom Home Fibre Gold Supreme

RM120/month

100Mbps download speed

50Mbps upload speed

10sen/min for calls to all networks

FREE WiFi router

FREE Standard Installation

24-months contract

Downside of this Malaysia Broadband plan:

Subject to TM’s HSBB coverage (areas where Unifi is available). Fibre port may not be available due to TM’s poor deployment of HSBB.

RM500 early termination fee applies but this is much better than the up to 23-months termination fee that TM is charging (penalty up to RM6325).

Consumers may visit Celcom bluecube nationwide or Celcom Authorized Sales Partners to subscribe to these packages.

TIME Fibre Malaysia Broadband

In our opinion, Malaysia Broadband service provider, TIME dotCom is the best alternative to Unifi as it generally does not depend on Telekom Malaysia to deliver broadband services.

TIME dotCom is currently the only ISP in Malaysia that give customers the option to sign up for a fixed broadband service without any contract.

TIME Fibre Broadband 100Mbps (No Contract)

100Mbs upload/download speeds

RM99/month

RM400 upfront fee for no contract plan

TP-Link EC 230 Wifi Router

Monthly Auto Debit Payment required (Debit/Credit Card)

TIME Voice Home Basic (pay-as-you-use) voice plan

No Termination Fee, but early notice required.

Currently the cheapest 100Mbps plan in the market (vs Unifi 100Mbps at RM129/month)

TIME Fibre Broadband 500Mbps (No Contract)

500Mbs upload/download speeds

RM139/month

RM400 upfront fee for no contract plan

TP-Link EC 230 Wifi Router

Monthly Auto Debit Payment required (Debit/Credit Card)

TIME Voice Home Basic (pay-as-you-use) voice plan

No Termination Fee, but early notice required.

Comparison: Unifi 300Mbps is at RM199!

TIME Fibre Broadband 1Gbps (No Contract)

1Gbps upload/download speeds

RM199/month

RM500 upfront fee for no contract plan

D-Link DIR-882 Wifi Router

Monthly Auto Debit Payment required (Debit/Credit Card)

TIME Voice Home Basic (pay-as-you-use) voice plan

No Termination Fee but early notice required.

Comparison: For RM199, you only get 300Mbps with Unifi.

TIME also does not impose any unrealistic conditions to their customers like a certain service provider. For example, users can upgrade their broadband plan without penalty and no contract extension (no free router). Customers who are no longer tied to a contract can downgrade/upgrade their plan without any contract renewal. In comparison, TM will reset your contract and lock you down for another 24-months even if you choose to upgrade and pay more for a new broadband plan.

The one and only downside to TIME Fibre Broadband is the limited coverage it has, which is available only in selected condominium, apartments and high rise buildings. However, in general, TIME does not have limited port issues like TM HSBB in its coverage areas.

Visit the TIME dotcom website to sign up and for more details.