MCMC wants Average 30Mbps Speeds on 3G/4G with NFCP 1 & NFCP 2

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said that it wants an average 30Mbps mobile Internet speeds for NFCP projects at 653 locations nationwide.

The National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP), an ambitious, multi-billion project by the Malaysia Goverment, aims to provide nationwide digital connectivity, high-quality and affordable Internet for all Malaysians in urban and rural areas.

According to MCMC, the first phase of the project called NFCP 1 involves 153 locations comprising of 94 mukim in eight (8) states, namely Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Terengganu and Sabah. The selected licensees are required to install network facilities and deploy network services for the provisioning of public cellular services using 3G and 4G technology with an average speed of 30 Megabits per second (Mbps). NFCP 1 will be awarded to the successful licensees which have been selected through a tender process in early January 2020.

Meanwhile, MCMC has issued the Request for Proposal (RFP) for NFCP 2 on 15 November 2019. NFCP 2 involves 500 locations comprising 210 mukim in 10 states, namely Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Terengganu, Sabah and Sarawak. Under NFCP 2, the licensees are also required to install network facilities and deploy network services for the provisioning of public cellular services using 3G and 4G technology with an average speed of 30Mbps. Licensees will have to submit their bids by 31 March 2020.

NFCP 1 and NFCP 2 will be funded via the Universal Service Provision (USP) Fund, in accordance with the objectives specified in the Communications and Multimedia (Universal Service Provision) Regulations 2002.

The breakdown of locations by states for NFCP 1 and NFCP 2 is as indicated below:

State Number of Locations Johor 40 Kedah 34 Kelantan 52 Melaka 4 Negeri Sembilan 21 Pahang 73 Perak 32 Sabah 165 Sarawak 185 Terengganu 47

MCMC has set up a NFCP Operations Room installed with the relevant metrics and dashboards, focusing on NFCP targets, quality of experience, quality of service, and project monitoring purposes. This data-driven approach is said to enable MCMC to monitor the performance and deployment of NFCP more effectively.

The NFCP’s main targets are:

Entry-level fixed broadband package at 1% of gross national income (GNI) by 2020

Gigabits availability in selected industrial areas by 2020 and to all State Capitals by 2023

100% availability for premises in State Capitals and selected high impact areas with a minimum speed of 500Mbps by 2021

20% availability for premises in sub-urban and rural areas with up to 500Mbps by 2022

Fibre network passes 70% of schools, hospitals, libraries, police stations and post offices by 2022

Average speed of 30Mbps in 98% of populated areas by 2023

Improve mobile coverage along Pan Borneo highway upon completion

NFCP will focus at:

State capitals and major cities;

Rural areas and underserved groups to bridge the digital gap;

High-impact areas, eg. industrial areas;

Mobile coverage area without fiber network connection to telecommunication tower (to support 3G, 4G and 5G services);

Schools, hospitals, libraries, police stations and post offices;

FELDA community and indigenous community;

Sectors like small and medium enterprises, education, health and agriculture as well as major transport facilities.

In order to achieve the targets of NFCP expediently and in the most cost effective way, MCMC said existing infrastructure has to be leveraged upon, through the sharing of both mobile and fixed infrastructure and to minimise duplication of new infrastructure through coordinated planning. For that purpose, the main industry players have agreed to collaborate in relation to infrastructure sharing and coordinate their planning to ensure more locations are covered with digital infrastructure.

Yang Berhormat Gobind Singh Deo, Minister of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia said,” In line with Shared Prosperity Vision 2030, the NFCP 1 and 2 projects will benefit the Rakyat throughout the country. I would also like to applaud the State Governments and Local Authorities which have facilitated NFCP-related initiatives by expediting the relevant approval processes at the state level, including fee reduction. I also understand that for the first time, key players within the industry have agreed to collaborate to find the best solution to share their infrastructure. It is hoped that this sharing will accelerate the achievement of the NFCP targets in a cost effective manner. “