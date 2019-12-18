U Mobile 5G Tested with 1.2Gbps Speeds in Langkawi

A recent U Mobile 5G speedtest demonstrated in Langkawi showed that the network is capable of delivering enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) speeds as high as 1.2Gbps.

The U Mobile 5G trial network was deployed using C-band spectrum (3.5Ghz) and a spectrum of 100Mhz bandwidth. A ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G (capable of speeds over 2Gbps) was used for the speedtest.

The Telco is demonstrating U Mobile 5G use cases in Langkawi as part the MCMC 5G trial.

One of the use cases include partnering MEDCOM to offer remote consultation in hospitals, starting at Hospital Sultanah Maliha, Langkawi. MEDCOM is a 5G-enabled telemedicine device that enables doctors to offer consultation to patients remotely. The device is portable making it easy for use and despite its portability, it is able to provide real time, high-quality, and ultra-reliable clinical, physiological, and diagnostic information for doctors to make decision from a distance.

For another use case, U Mobile partnered with DoctorOnCall on a remote GP consultation 5G use case. DoctorOnCall’s DOCpod is Malaysia’s first online medical video-consultation platform that combines advanced video and voice technologies with the medical knowledge and experience of Malaysia’s top doctors.

According to U Mobile, with 5G slated to be commercially available in Malaysia in 2020, there is a lot of interest as to what benefits will the next generation of mobile internet connectivity bring.

Woon Ooi Yuen, U Mobile’s CTO, shared that the telco places a huge priority on 5G exploration and use cases are important as they give Malaysians a taste of what is to come before commercial rollout. “U Mobile believes in the unlimited potential of 5G and we adopt a strategic approach to our use cases. We are particularly interested in how 5G will benefit verticals like healthcare, education and smart manufacturing. Over the past year, we have embarked on several ‘live’ tests and today we conducted several use cases including remote Consultation to demonstrate how Malaysians living in remote areas will be able to have access to qualified medical advice with a 5G connection. “