Celcom partners Langkawi Port authority for 5G Demonstration

In collaboration with Langkawi Port authority, Dermaga Tanjung Lembung, Celcom Axiata demonstrates how 5G technology enhances daily operation matters at the Langkawi Port.

The project is part of Celcom’s 5G Safety and Security Smart City solutions and one of the MCMC 5G Demonstration Projects nationwide.

Celcom’s 5G Digital Boundary Control enables a digitalized view of the Langkawi Port landscape using multiple 360? UHD 4K panoramic live video cameras within the area. The cameras will leverage on 5G capabilities of low latency and high data speeds. This paired with Artificial Intelligence (AI) with video analytics software, will provide an enhanced security parameter control throughout the port.

The cameras at the Langkawi Port will also create heightened digital security boundary along the shoreline into the port to prevent smuggling and thievery, Thermal Imaging to monitor flammable areas, and real time monitoring for unattended cargo and vehicles that have parted from the island beyond the allowed time limit, minimizing potential revenue leakages.

As 5G is expected to deliver an all-rounded connectivity to consumers and businesses with a differentiated experience, the Telco said its 5G network in Langkawi applies 5G New Radio (NR) technology that features C-band spectrum (3.5Ghz), Massive Multiple-Input and Multiple-Output (MIMO 64T64R) through a 5G Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) technology. Furthermore, Celcom will be expanding its 5G use-cases to also cover Crowd Control Monitoring, Geo- Fencing & Smart Perimeters and 5G Fixed Wireless Access.

Celcom’s 5G Digital Boundary Control was witnessed and experienced by Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, together with Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad and Muhd Nasir Abdul Aziz, General Manager of Dermaga Tanjung Lembung at the Langkawi Port.

Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom is excited to continue its 5G exploration with Langkawi’s Port authority, another industry player that will benefit from 5G technology, further spearheading the development and adoption of 5G across industries in Malaysia.

“Following our recent successful implementation of Celcom’s 5G Safety and Security Smart City solutions in collaboration with the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and Langkawi Municipal Council (MPLBP), Celcom’s next collaboration with Dermaga Tanjung Lembung in Langkawi through the adoption of 5G technology, will allow the creation of an enhanced and efficient operational workflow for port authorities.

“Our 5G Digital Boundary Control enables an enhanced security and safety monitoring system for port authorities to carry out daily operations seamlessly, thus transforming and creating various new opportunities that would benefit both the rakyat and the nation. As we continue to explore many more 5G use-cases that enterprises, authorities, private and public sectors can take advantage of, we welcome more collaborations across the industry to explore and innovate 5G technology and services.

“Celcom will continue to stand alongside the nation in transforming its aspirations into reality, and as the country progresses in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we aspire for our commitment in Langkawi to contribute in the development of the nation’s digital ecosystem. Furthermore, with Celcom as the official connectivity partner for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2020, we look forward to enable and showcase innovation from Malaysian companies, especially digital start-ups and IR4.0 related technologies for delegates to experience,” he said.