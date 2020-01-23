Celcom Axiata Demonstrate 5G Solutions throughout Langkawi Island

Celcom Axiata demonstrated a number of 5G use-cases which consist of 5G Smart City and Industrial solutions throughout the island of Langkawi earlier this week. These 5G use-cases are explored in collaboration with various local authority agencies from different industries, with the aim of enhancing daily operations via 5G technology.

5G solutions from Celcom throughout Langkawi include:

Geo-fencing

Smart Perimeters

Smart Counter Balance of People (Crowd Control)

Live Streaming of 360 Panaromic Views to Langkawi International Airport

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

Safety and Security Smart City solution

Nine 360 degree UHD 4K panoramic live video cameras at Pantai Cenang and Dataran Cenang

Celcom’s 5G network in Langkawi is deployed at seven different locations using 5G New Radio (NR) technology that features C-band spectrum, Massive Multiple-Input and Multiple-Output (MIMO 64T64R) through a 5G Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) technology.

Recently, Celcom deployed its 5G Safety and Security Smart City solution in collaboration with Langkawi’s Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and Langkawi Municipal Council (MPLBP), using nine 360 degree UHD 4K panoramic live video cameras at four locations along Jalan Pantai Cenang and two locations at Dataran Cenang, Langkawi.

The Telco said its 5G Safety and Security Smart City solution comes with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and video analytics capabilities that leverages on 5G capabilities of low latency and high data speeds, allowing real-time monitoring and high definition picture quality for the following security functionalities:

Facial recognition – the ability to identify a potential suspect with facial points verification.

Peer Analysis – the ability to identify potential accomplices via cross matching video analysis.

Traffic violation – traffic violations will be detected automatically

Vehicle analysis – Plate number recording and identification of the vehicle

During Langkawi’s 5G Demonstration Project (5GDP) earlier this week, Celcom’s 5G Safety and Security Smart City solution was witnessed and experienced by YAB Tun Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia, Gobind Singh Deo, Communications and Multimedia Minister, Dato’ Seri Utama Mukhriz Mahathir, Kedah Mentri Besar, Dato’ Jamil Rakon, Home Ministry Secretary General and Al-Ishsal Ishak, MCMC Chairman at the Langkawi Police District Headquarters in Kuah.

The event was also graced by Dato’ Wira Amiruddin Hamzah, Deputy Finance Minister, Dato’ Eddin Syazlee Shith, Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister, Datuk Muhammad Azlee Abdullah, Kedah Deputy Police Chief, Dato’ Sahabudin Abd Manan, PDRM Strategic Resources and Technology Department deputy director I, Mohd Firdaus Ahmad, Kuah Assemblyman, Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim, Chairman of Celcom Axiata Berhad, Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad and Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, Langkawi District Police Chief.

Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said the Celcom 5G use cases in Langkawi Island, in collaboration with various authority agencies and relevant industry players, has demonstrated the benefits of 5G technology with IoT (Internet of Things) solutions and Artificial Intelligence (AI), enhancing daily operation matters for its users.

“Our collaboration and initial exploration with PDRM has delivered a positive impact for daily operations concerning public safety and security, as 5G technology will enable PDRM to ensure the safety of Langkawi more effectively and efficiently. We will continue to work with PDRM on the potential to operationalise the solution in Langkawi upon commercialisation of 5G.

“We believe that there is a bigger opportunity to optimise the benefits of this solution and welcome more collaborations across industries to explore more 5G use-cases that enterprises, authorities, private and public sectors can take advantage of, further spearheading technology innovation across industries in Malaysia.

“To develop a 5G ecosystem in Malaysia and in-line with the National Entrepreneurship Policy 2030, Celcom will continue to accelerate digitising businesses for an efficient and sustainable local digital ecosystem. Through Celcom’s Vendor Development Programme (VDP) that focuses on digital development and Axiata’s Digital Innovation Fund (ADIF) that funds digital start-ups, Celcom will also further expand its collaborations and extend its efforts to explore the development of more use-cases that would benefit businesses with IoT technology and 5G network.

“Celcom will continue to stand alongside the nation in transforming its aspirations into reality, and as the country progresses in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we aspire for our commitment in Langkawi to create a ‘win-win-win’ situation, leading towards building a more sustainable industry that will benefit the rakyat and achieve the nation’s digital aspirations.