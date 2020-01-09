Celcom Xpax Monthly Internet at RM38 for 48GB Internet

Celcom Axiata announced two new mobile Internet plans for its Xpax Prepaid customers today.

Celcom Xpax’s latest prepaid Internet passes enables customers to enjoy their favourite Internet activities with a total of 48GB of monthly Internet quota at RM38 or with 18GB weekly Internet quota at only RM12.

New Monthly RM38 Internet Plan for Xpax Prepaid:

RM38/month with Auto Renewal

48GB Internet for Smartphone usage

Free additional 3GB Internet for hotspot tethering to other devices. Hotspot service will be disabled once the free hotspot quota fully utilized

Hotspot Add-On: 1 Day at RM1/1GB or 3 Days at RM3/5GB

All Internet speed capped at 3Mbps

New Weekly RM12 Internet Plan for Xpax Prepaid:

RM12/week with Auto Renewal

18GB Internet for Smartphone usage

Free additional 1GB Internet for hotspot tethering to other devices. Hotspot service will be disabled once the free hotspot quota fully utilized

Hotspot Add-On: 1 Day at RM1/1GB or 3 Days at RM3/5GB

All Internet speed capped at 3Mbps

With the latest announcement, Celcom now offers the following Internet plans for Xpax Prepaid:

Internet Pass Price Internet Quota Validity Daily RM3 2GB 24 Hours Daily RM5 4GB 24 Hours Weekly RM6 500MB 7 Days Weekly RM10 2GB 7 Days Weekly RM12 18GB 7 Days Weekly RM19 5GB 7 Days Monthly RM30 5GB 30 Days Monthly RM38 48GB 30 Days Monthly RM50 10GB 30 Days Monthly RM79 15GB 30 Days

Furthermore, customers who wants unlimited Internet access can opt for a three-hour Ultra Hour Pass at RM2, 12-hours at RM5 or 24-hours at only RM8. Tethering/Hotspot are not allowed for these unlimited Internet plans.

Roy Ong, Chief Product and Innovation Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad, said Celcom Xpax has been enhanced with the two new internet passes that offer more Internet and the flexibility for prepaid consumers to utilise their internet wherever and however they want.

“Celcom Xpax prepaid consumers on Celcom’s 4G LTE network, can always stay connected and enjoy uninterrupted Internet quota for their unique digital needs. As Malaysians utilise about 10GB of data per month, our new prepaid internet passes offer a whopping 48GB of additional high-speed Internet for only RM38 every month, enabling consumers to access digital information and entertainment at their own convenience,” he said.

Celcom Xpax prepaid pack cost at RM10 and comes with free 10GB high-speed Internet for Facebook, Instagram and Games Walla for gaming every month. Customers will also enjoy a free 5GB Internet if they self register the new prepaid pack via the Celcom Life mobile app available on Android and iOS devices.

For more information, please visit the Celcom website.