Telekom Malaysia (TM) COO Imri Mokhtar Resigns Today

The current Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) chief operating officer (COO) Imri Mokhtar resigns today according to an internal memo sighted by MalaysianWireless.

The internal memo, dated 28 January 2020 said that “Imri has decided to leave the Company effective 31 Janury 2020 to pursue other opportunities,”

The announcement was made by current TM Group CEO Datuk Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin.

Imri was the acting group chief executive officer (CEO) from 16 November 2018 until 12 June 2019 and originally chosen by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) to be the Group CEO of TM. However he was never officially made permanent Group CEO. He first started his career with TM in 1996 and re-joined TM in 2005.

According to the research arm of AmInvestment Bank, Imri’s resignation won’t have much impact on TM. “We do not expect Imri’s resignation to significantly impact the group’s strategic direction and operations, given that the current CEO Noor Kamarul has already been in his role for six months amid the support of a broad middle-level management executives. ”

Telekom Malaysia (TM) also announced a new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Anand Vijayan, effective 1 February 2020. Anand Vijayan was previously the Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director at Symphony Communication and prior to that was Chief Sales Officer for over 7 years in TIME dotCom. He brings with him over 24 years of experience within the Telecommunications Industry, according to TM.

Anand Vijayan will be assisted by Lai Shu Wei as the Head of Marketing (for Group and Unifi) and Ahmad Nasri Mohamed as the Head of Sales Planning.

Moharmustaqeem Mohammed will be heading (CEO) TM Net Sdn Bhd which will “act as” the digital arm of TM. Mohar was previously the Executive Vice President unifi (Acting). He was also the CEO of Webe Digital but the role was taken over by the TM Group CEO sometime June 2019.

One role that TM did not mention in the internal memo was the position of Izlyn Ramli who is now the Head Corporate Communication. She was previously the Vice President of Group Brand & Communication.

The TM Group CEO also said that TM Global will now be known as TM Wholesale. It will manage all network requirements for Unifi and TM ONE.

To date, Telekom Malaysia (TM) has not made any official announcement on these matters.

[Story developing]