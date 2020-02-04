Home / Contents & Applications / Astro Broadband now offers Internet Speeds up to 800Mbps

Astro Broadband now offers Internet Speeds up to 800Mbps

Malaysia based satellite TV company, Astro announced three new additional content (IPTV) packages bundled with fibre broadband speeds of 300Mbps, 500Mbps and 800Mbps for all customers residing within the Maxis fibre coverage area.

The new additional speeds are in partnership with Maxis Home Fibre and will cater to customers who would like to have high speed broadband connectivity for even more connected devices coming online today and in the future, it said.

The new Maxis Home Broadband plans are priced as following:

  • Maxis 300Mbps- RM149/month
  • Maxis 500Mbps- RM219/month
  • Maxis 800Mbps- RM299/month

Astro Broadband content packages are priced as below:

  • Astro Family Pack from RM39.95
  • Astro Value Pack from RM80
  • Astro Sports Pack from RM90.95
  • Astro Super Pack Plus from RM178

Astro Broadband customers can pick one of the Maxis Broadband plan above and combine it with one the Astro content packages, starting from RM188.95/month with the 300Mbps plan. There’s a RM5 rebate if customers opt for auto debit.

There’s also the 30Mbps (RM89/month) and 100Mbps (RM129/month) plans from Maxis which are available with Astro Broadband.

A 24 months contract applies. Astro said customers on selected plans can enjoy savings up to RM720 over a period of 24 months.

For existing customers, Astro is offering a special loyalty incentive if the customer wishes to sign up for a broadband package together with their Astro subscription. This includes the opportunity for customers to get Astro’s new Ultra Box free of cost. Existing customers who upgrade will be re-contracted for 24 months.

The Ultra box features includes 4K UHD quality, Cloud Recording and a fresh new user interface that is seamless across device screens, improved content recommendations based on viewing history, play from start functions and the ability to record multiple shows at the same time.

For more information and to sign up, please visit the Astro website.

