Celcom 5G to be deployed at Kwasa Damansara Smart Township

Celcom 5G connectivity solutions will soon be deployed at the upcoming Kwasa Damansara smart township, in Sungai Buloh as part of an agreement signed between Celcom Axiata Berhad and Kwasa Land Sdn Bhd.

The agreement makes Celcom Axiata the ‘Preferred ICT Partner’ in the development plan of Kwasa Damansara smart township which Celcom will be responsible to build the foundation for ICT infrastructure and converged connectivity facilities within the township. Celcom will also provide the smart solutions required to enable Kwasa Land to plan and develop the smart city envisioned for Kwasa Damansara.

Kwasa Damansara is said the carry the promise of a sustainable community township that focuses on three Key Components, which are Green Township, Connected and Inclusive. These three components are part of Kwasa Land’s, the master developer of the mixed green township, ambitious plans for Kwasa Damansara to become a smart, connected township with a robust network infrastructure combined with smart security.

Celcom’s involvement in the Kwasa Damansara development will include, but not limited to, the development of township fiberisation, converged Celcom 5G connectivity solutions, safety and security smart city solution, digital signage, dedicated Internet access for businesses, and common area WiFi connectivity.

Besides this, Celom said the venture will pave the way for the Telco to strengthen its network capability further by implementing new network sites within the township. This is especially a vital groundwork for Celcom, in gearing towards the rolling out of its 5G technology soon.

Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad, said the collaboration will mark another milestone for Celcom in the implementation of large-scale ICT infrastructure and a step forward in rolling out the Celcom 5G network.

“We envision smart townships that are driven by sustainable digital ecosystem that will enable the residents to experience a digital lifestyle and smart living. It will also help accelerate the digitisation of businesses within the development. We are truly honoured by this recognition from Kwasa Land, and the collaboration will further demonstrate our commitment in advancing the societies with our innovation. This venture will be one of the smart townships empowered by Celcom, as we progressively build our capacity and continue to contribute towards the development of a digital nation”, he said.

Meanwhile, Dato’ Mohd Lotfy Mohd Noh, Managing Director of Kwasa Land Sdn. Bhd. commented, “This partnership with Celcom is a testament to our efforts in materialising our vision in building Kwasa Damansara as a true smart city. We are confident with Celcom as one of our partners, they will be complementing the multi-faceted components that Kwasa Damansara has to offer.”

“With state-of-the-art smart city features, such as cutting-edge ICT infrastructure that incorporates smart solutions and big data, Kwasa Damansara is set to become a catalyst of integrated socio-economic eco-systems and promote a more modern, healthier lifestyle,” Dato’ Mohd Lotfy added.

Kwasa Damansara Township Development measures approximately 2,257 acres, sited within the vicinity of Kota Damansara and Sungai Buloh, Selangor. The area is expected to become home to over 250,000 residents upon completion.