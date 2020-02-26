Celcom partners DoctorOnCall, a Digital Healthcare Platform

Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) announced that it will be exploring the potential to expand the reach of DoctorOnCall, a digital healthcare platform by Health Digital Technologies Sdn. Bhd. with the aim of providing quality, affordable and convenient healthcare access to Celcom’s subscribers.

In addition, the Telco said this partnership will look to explore innovations in the digital health space such as embedding DoctorOnCall plan(s) into Celcom digital offerings such as its Business Suite for Retail (enterprise). Celcom will work together with DoctorOnCall, towards the potential of developing innovative healthcare and workplace offerings to its clients.

DoctorOnCall is said to be Malaysia’s largest Digital Health platform that connects patients with an extensive network of doctors and medical practitioners’ pharmacists. Patients located anywhere in Malaysia are able to speak to doctors with just a private chat, phone or video call.

Patients could also engage on forums discussing health matters and access published articles on the platform. These are moderated and developed respectively, by qualified healthcare professionals. In addition, with its extensive network of over 1,500 specialists in private hospitals and more than 100 General Practice (GP) doctors throughout Malaysia, patients are also able to order and receive prescription drugs safely and promptly.

To initiate the collaborative venture, Celcom and Health Digital Technologies inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently at Celcom’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya, @celcom. The MoU was signed by Azlan Zainal Abidin, Chief of Enterprise Business Officer, Celcom Axiata Berhad, and Hazwan Najib, Co-founder of DoctorOnCall, and witnessed by Noor Musaddik N.A. Mokhtar, Head of Solutions, GTM, of Celcom Axiata Berhad, and Maran Virumandi, Co-founder of DoctorOnCall.

Azlan Zainal Abidin, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Celcom said, “We are keen to explore and develop our digital aspirations in creating a sustainable digital ecosystem that is able to address the ever-evolving digital lifestyle of Malaysians, which includes healthcare needs.”

“We are grateful to embark on this journey with DoctorOnCall and strengthen our position into the Malaysian healthcare industry. The collaboration will also demonstrate Celcom’s capabilities in becoming the partner of choice for healthcare solution providers, further enabling the delivery of cutting-edge healthcare technology and world-class health facilities in Malaysia,” he added.

“With Malaysia on the verge of entering the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), digital healthcare services should be made more accessible to all Malaysians, be in the cities or in rural areas. Currently, we have over one million monthly active users, and this new collaboration will allow our digital health platform to reach even more patients throughout the country. We look forward to working with Celcom and supporting their clients’ healthcare needs throughout Malaysia”, said Maran Virumandi, the Co-Founder of DoctorOnCall.