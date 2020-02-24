Celcom collaborates with MDEC on Digital Initiatives for SMEs

Celcom Axiata Berhad and the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Sdn. Bhd. (MDEC) announced today that it will explore joint initiatives with the goal of accelerating digitisation of SMEs and expanding the digital ecosystem to support Malaysia’s vision of becoming a digital nation.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both parties will initially enable Celcom to engage with MDEC’s established partners that offer products, solutions, and services of various technology pillars. Celcom said it is looking forward to leverage on the anticipated partnerships as a platform to enhance its IoT (Internet of Things) and 5G Centre of Excellence, as well as expanding its reach into multiple verticals and consumers, providing IoT solutions, Smart City and Smart Home Solutions, e-sports, connectivity, digital content, cybersecurity, among others.

Celcom and MDEC will also collaborate to accelerate digitalising of businesses among local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups, This will include digital entrepreneurship training and skills development that will create more space for entrepreneurs to build and scale their businesses in the digital economy. Other than that, SMEs and start-ups will have the opportunity to leverage on Celcom’s digital offering for businesses.

Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said that in its pursuit to become an enabler of a sustainable digital ecosystem, it is only apt for Celcom to collaborate with organisations that set similar objective.

“We are excited to collaborate with MDEC as it is recognised as an esteemed digital economy driver for Malaysia. It is another example of a ‘win-win-win’ partnership as it paves the way for both Celcom and MDEC to achieve our aims of enhancing lives with inclusive digital learning opportunities, developing skillful human capital, and creating immense possibilities for economic growth through digitalisation.

“The partnership will also contribute and establish future collaborations with MDEC’s partners to provide more innovative products and services, building an inclusive digital ecosystem which is also aligned with the nation’s aspirations”, he said.

Surina Shukri, Chief Executive Officer of MDEC said, “This partnership is timely as Malaysia gears itself to become a global testbed for emerging technologies and attract next-gen startups to further innovate in Malaysia. Currently, the digital economy contributes 18.5% to the national GDP in 2020. We are primed to be the digital economy trailblazer for investments and tech talents in the region. This partnership will enable MDEC to amplify the nation’s role as a regional digital powerhouse -and firmly establish Malaysia as the Heart of Digital ASEAN, ensuring the digital economy will drive shared prosperity for all”.