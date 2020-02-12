Celcom MEGA Postpaid Plan with Unlimited Internet & Calls

Celcom Axiata Berhad unveiled its all-new postpaid plan called MEGA. With the new Celcom MEGA postpaid plan, consumers get the flexibility to choose their preferred Internet experience with the option to Unlimited Mobile Internet or Lightning Mobile Internet Speed.

Celcom MEGA base postpaid plan comes with a 30GB Internet quota for RM80 per month with unlimited calls to all networks. On top of this base plan, consumers have the freedom to choose add-ons such as Unlimited Mobile Internet or Lightning Mobile Internet speed ‘ala carte menu’.

One of Celcom MEGA’s innovative feature allows consumers to trade in their unused Internet quota for cashback at the end of each billing cycle, giving more value for their purchase. This innovative offering is the first of its kind in Malaysia and it allows unutilised Internet quota to be traded in for cashback via Boost e-wallet, with 10GB equivalent to RM5 cashback.

With Unlimited Mobile Internet starting at an additional RM18 per month, consumers who desire worry-free, consistent and constant internet access with low latency, can enjoy unlimited Internet quota specifically catered for enhanced streaming experiences, such as full access to unlimited full high definition, gaming, “content creation” and high-quality music streaming.

Alternative to Unlimited Mobile Internet, also with an additional RM18 per month, consumers can choose Lightning Mobile Internet Speed starting with 10GB high speed Internet. The key feature of Lightning Mobile Internet Speed is that unused Internet quota can be traded-in for cashback via Boost’s e-wallet and offers free Roaming in 12 countries, on its highest plan at RM188 (70GB + 30GB).

Celcom MEGA Postpaid Plan details:

Items Descriptions Package Details MEGA plan Sign up for Celcom MEGA plan Monthly commitment RM80 Monthly Internet 30GB Voice call Unlimited calls to all networks SMS (all network) RM0.20 per SMS Video call (all network) RM0.20 per minute (60 seconds/block) Credit limit RM300 Upfront payment RM80 Supplementary line Subscribe up to max 3 Family Lines / principal Unlimited Internet Plans Pass Unlimited L Pass Unlimited M Pass Monthly commitment RM68 (RM148 with Mega) RM18 (RM98 with Mega) Monthly Internet Unlimited Full HD Video streaming on Smartphone (with Unlimited Internet speeds up to 15Mbps) Unlimited HD Video streaming on Smartphone (with Unlimited Internet speeds up to 5Mbps) Free Monthly Hotspot 10GB 5GB High Speed Internet quota Pass XL Pass L Pass M Pass Monthly commitment RM108 (RM188 with Mega) RM68 (RM148 with Mega) RM18 (RM98 with Mega) Monthly Internet 70GB (100GB with Mega) 30GB (60GB with Mega) 10GB (40GB with Mega) Celcom Mobile Family Lines Details Family Line Monthly commitment RM40 / line Monthly Internet 15GB / line Voice call Unlimited calls to all networks SMS (all network) RM0.20 per SMS Video call (all network) RM0.20 per minute (60 seconds/block) Credit limit RM150

Celcom MEGA postpaid plans also offer the following add-on:

Celcom Passport – consumers who love to travel can ‘Roam Like Home’ by bringing along their local internet quota overseas

INTERNETshare – Internet sharing among Family Lines for only RM5 per month,

Unlimited high-speed internet via Ultra Hour Pass from RM1 per hour.

Unlimited Social for Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Late Night Internet at RM5 per plan.

Roy Ong, Chief Product and Innovation Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad, said the all-new Celcom MEGA™ postpaid plan is Malaysia’s most innovative plan yet, that offers consumers affordable mobile plans based on their internet usage needs on the widest network in Malaysia.

“Internet experience is unique to every individual, and with our latest innovative Celcom MEGA™ postpaid plan, Malaysians can now personalise their very own digital lifestyles and experiences. Those who prefer worry-free Internet connectivity can opt for our Unlimited Mobile Internet plan with unlimited Internet quota for non-stop Internet experience, regardless for streaming, gaming, browsing and many more, at consistent internet speeds.

“However, those who crave for fast internet speeds and want to optimise their Internet plan, can choose our Lightning Mobile Internet speed plan. With the Lightning Mobile Internet speed plans, they have the freedom to utilise their Internet quota when travelling overseas (with our Roam Like Home feature) or even trade-in unused Internet quota for cashback,” Ong said.

To register for Celcom MEGA postpaid plan, customers can walk in to bluecube stores or via the Celcom website. Existing Celcom prepaid and postpaid customers may also switch to the new plan.