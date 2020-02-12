Malaysians can now pre-order for the new Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. unveiled its new flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S20, with pre-order starting today in Malaysia.
The number one smartphone maker in the world announced three variants of the new Galaxy: Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S20 series specifications below:
|Galaxy S20
|Galaxy S20+
|Galaxy S20 Ultra
|Display
|6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Infinity-O Display (3200X1440)
|6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Infinity-O Display (3200X1440)
|6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Infinity-O Display (3200X1440)
|*Infinity-O Display: a near bezel-less, full-frontal screen.
*Measured diagonally, Galaxy S20’s screen size is 6.2″ in the full rectangle and 6.1″ with accounting for the rounded corners; Galaxy S20+’s screen size is 6.7″ in the full rectangle and 6.5″ with accounting for the rounded corners; and Galaxy S20 Ultra’s screen size is 6.9″ in the full rectangle and 6.7″ with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.
*Default screen refresh rate is 60Hz. Requires screen setting at 120Hz screen refresh rate.
|Camera?
|[Front camera]
10MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2
[Rear camera] Triple camera
Ultra Wide: 12MP, F2.2
Telephoto: 64MP, PDAF F2.0, OIS
|[Front camera]
10MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2
[Rear camera] Quad camera
Ultra Wide: 12MP, F2.2
Wide-angle: 12MP, F1.8
Telephoto: 64MP, PDAF, F2.0, OIS
DepthVision Camera
|[Front camera]
40MP, PDAF, F2.2
[Rear camera] Quad camera
Ultra Wide: 12MP, F2.2
Wide-angle: 108MP, F1.8
Telephoto: 48MP, PDAF, F3.5, OIS
DepthVision Camera
|Dimensions & Weight
|Dimensions: 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm
Weight: 163g
|Dimensions: 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm
Weight: 186g
*5G mmwave version weighs 188g.
|Dimensions: 166.9 x 76.0 x 8.8mm
Weight: 220g
*5G mmwave version weighs 222g.
|AP
|– 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor * 2.7Ghz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.5Ghz + 2Ghz
– 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor * 2.8Ghz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.4Ghz + 1.8Ghz
*May differ by market and carrier.
|Memory
|5G
12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage
LTE
|5G
12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 512GB internal storage
12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 256GB internal storage
12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage
LTE
|5G/LTE
16GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 512GB internal storage
12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 256GB internal storage
12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage
|Expandable
Memory & SIM Card
|Single SIM model: one Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB)
Dual SIM model (Hybrid SIM slot): one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB)
*SIM card sold separately. Availability of Dual SIM may vary depending on country and carrier.
*MicroSD card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on country and manufacturer.
*eSIM supported on Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra models. eSIM requires a wireless service plan and allows you to activate a mobile network plan without the use of a nano-SIM. eSIM availability may vary depending on country and carrier. Check with your carrier if your mobile network plan supports eSIM.
|Battery
|4000mAh (typical)
|4500mAh (typical)
|5000mAh (typical)
|OS
|Android 10
|Network & Connectivity
|5G
5G Non-Standalone (NSA), 5G Standalone (SA), Sub6 / mmWave*, Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS)
LTE
Enhanced 4×4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20
Up to 2.0Gbps Download / Up to 200Mbps Upload
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
*S20 only supports Sub6
*LTE: LAA is only for US
Pricing in Malaysia:
- Galaxy S20: RM3,599
- Galaxy S20+: RM3,999
- Galaxy S20 Ultra (5G): RM4,999
Samsung Malaysia is kicking off its Galaxy S20 pre-order campaign from 12th to 26th February 2020 (or while stocks last).
Pre-order is available at the Samsung e-Store and selected Samsung Authorised Partners including Celcom, U Mobile, Digi, Harvey Norman, Samsung official online store at Lazada Malaysia, Senheng and others.