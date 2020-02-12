Home / Devices/Gadgets / Samsung / Malaysians can now pre-order for the new Samsung Galaxy S20

Malaysians can now pre-order for the new Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. unveiled its new flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S20, with pre-order starting today in Malaysia.

L-R: Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra

The number one smartphone maker in the world announced three variants of the new Galaxy: Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series specifications below:

Galaxy S20 Galaxy S20+ Galaxy S20 Ultra
Display 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display (3200X1440)
HDR10+ certified
120Hz display support

 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display (3200X1440)
HDR10+ certified
120Hz display support

 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display (3200X1440)
HDR10+ certified
120Hz display support
*Infinity-O Display: a near bezel-less, full-frontal screen.

*Measured diagonally, Galaxy S20’s screen size is 6.2″ in the full rectangle and 6.1″ with accounting for the rounded corners; Galaxy S20+’s screen size is 6.7″ in the full rectangle and 6.5″ with accounting for the rounded corners; and Galaxy S20 Ultra’s screen size is 6.9″ in the full rectangle and 6.7″ with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

*Default screen refresh rate is 60Hz. Requires screen setting at 120Hz screen refresh rate.
Camera? [Front camera] 10MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2

 

[Rear camera] Triple camera

Ultra Wide: 12MP, F2.2
Wide-angle: 12MP, F1.8
Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS

Telephoto: 64MP, PDAF F2.0, OIS

 [Front camera] 10MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2

 

[Rear camera] Quad camera

Ultra Wide: 12MP, F2.2

Wide-angle: 12MP, F1.8
Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS

Telephoto: 64MP, PDAF, F2.0, OIS

DepthVision Camera

 [Front camera] 40MP, PDAF, F2.2

 

 

[Rear camera] Quad camera

Ultra Wide: 12MP, F2.2

Wide-angle: 108MP, F1.8
PDAF, OIS

Telephoto: 48MP, PDAF, F3.5, OIS

DepthVision Camera
Dimensions & Weight Dimensions: 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm
Weight: 163g		 Dimensions: 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm
Weight: 186g

*5G mmwave version weighs 188g.

 Dimensions: 166.9 x 76.0 x 8.8mm
Weight: 220g

*5G mmwave version weighs 222g.
AP – 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor * 2.7Ghz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.5Ghz + 2Ghz
– 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor * 2.8Ghz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.4Ghz + 1.8Ghz
*May differ by market and carrier.
Memory 5G
12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage

LTE
8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage

 5G
12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 512GB internal storage
12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 256GB internal storage
12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage

LTE
8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage

 5G/LTE
16GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 512GB internal storage
12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 256GB internal storage
12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage
Expandable
Memory & SIM Card		 Single SIM model: one Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB)

Dual SIM model (Hybrid SIM slot): one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB)

*SIM card sold separately. Availability of Dual SIM may vary depending on country and carrier.

*MicroSD card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on country and manufacturer.

*eSIM supported on Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra models. eSIM requires a wireless service plan and allows you to activate a mobile network plan without the use of a nano-SIM. eSIM availability may vary depending on country and carrier. Check with your carrier if your mobile network plan supports eSIM.
Battery 4000mAh (typical) 4500mAh (typical) 5000mAh (typical)
OS Android 10
Network & Connectivity 5G
5G Non-Standalone (NSA), 5G Standalone (SA), Sub6 / mmWave*, Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS)
LTE
Enhanced 4×4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LAA,  LTE Cat.20
Up to 2.0Gbps Download / Up to 200Mbps Upload

Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM
Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 1.2Gbps Upload

Bluetooth
Bluetooth® v 5.0 , ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)

*S20 only supports Sub6

*LTE: LAA is only for US

 

Pricing in Malaysia:

  • Galaxy S20: RM3,599
  • Galaxy S20+: RM3,999
  • Galaxy S20 Ultra (5G): RM4,999

Samsung Malaysia is kicking off its Galaxy S20 pre-order campaign from 12th to 26th February 2020 (or while stocks last).

Samsung-Galaxy-S20_Pre-order-Malaysia

Pre-order is available at the Samsung e-Store and selected Samsung Authorised Partners including Celcom, U Mobile, Digi, Harvey Norman, Samsung official online store at Lazada Malaysia, Senheng and others.

