Malaysians can now pre-order for the new Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. unveiled its new flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S20, with pre-order starting today in Malaysia.

The number one smartphone maker in the world announced three variants of the new Galaxy: Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series specifications below:

Galaxy S20 Galaxy S20+ Galaxy S20 Ultra Display 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display (3200X1440)

HDR10+ certified

120Hz display support 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display (3200X1440)

HDR10+ certified

120Hz display support 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display (3200X1440)

HDR10+ certified

120Hz display support *Infinity-O Display: a near bezel-less, full-frontal screen. *Measured diagonally, Galaxy S20’s screen size is 6.2″ in the full rectangle and 6.1″ with accounting for the rounded corners; Galaxy S20+’s screen size is 6.7″ in the full rectangle and 6.5″ with accounting for the rounded corners; and Galaxy S20 Ultra’s screen size is 6.9″ in the full rectangle and 6.7″ with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. *Default screen refresh rate is 60Hz. Requires screen setting at 120Hz screen refresh rate. Camera? [Front camera] 10MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2 [Rear camera] Triple camera Ultra Wide: 12MP, F2.2

Wide-angle: 12MP, F1.8

Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS Telephoto: 64MP, PDAF F2.0, OIS [Front camera] 10MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2 [Rear camera] Quad camera Ultra Wide: 12MP, F2.2 Wide-angle: 12MP, F1.8

Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS Telephoto: 64MP, PDAF, F2.0, OIS DepthVision Camera [Front camera] 40MP, PDAF, F2.2 [Rear camera] Quad camera Ultra Wide: 12MP, F2.2 Wide-angle: 108MP, F1.8

PDAF, OIS Telephoto: 48MP, PDAF, F3.5, OIS DepthVision Camera Dimensions & Weight Dimensions: 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm

Weight: 163g Dimensions: 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm

Weight: 186g *5G mmwave version weighs 188g. Dimensions: 166.9 x 76.0 x 8.8mm

Weight: 220g *5G mmwave version weighs 222g. AP – 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor * 2.7Ghz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.5Ghz + 2Ghz

– 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor * 2.8Ghz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.4Ghz + 1.8Ghz

*May differ by market and carrier. Memory 5G

12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage LTE

8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage 5G

12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 512GB internal storage

12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 256GB internal storage

12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage LTE

8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage 5G/LTE

16GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 512GB internal storage

12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 256GB internal storage

12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage Expandable

Memory & SIM Card Single SIM model: one Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB) Dual SIM model (Hybrid SIM slot): one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB) *SIM card sold separately. Availability of Dual SIM may vary depending on country and carrier. *MicroSD card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on country and manufacturer. *eSIM supported on Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra models. eSIM requires a wireless service plan and allows you to activate a mobile network plan without the use of a nano-SIM. eSIM availability may vary depending on country and carrier. Check with your carrier if your mobile network plan supports eSIM. Battery 4000mAh (typical) 4500mAh (typical) 5000mAh (typical) OS Android 10 Network & Connectivity 5G

5G Non-Standalone (NSA), 5G Standalone (SA), Sub6 / mmWave*, Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS)

LTE

Enhanced 4×4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20

Up to 2.0Gbps Download / Up to 200Mbps Upload Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM

Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 1.2Gbps Upload Bluetooth

Bluetooth® v 5.0 , ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou) *S20 only supports Sub6 *LTE: LAA is only for US

Pricing in Malaysia:

Galaxy S20: RM3,599

Galaxy S20+: RM3,999

Galaxy S20 Ultra (5G): RM4,999

Samsung Malaysia is kicking off its Galaxy S20 pre-order campaign from 12th to 26th February 2020 (or while stocks last).

Pre-order is available at the Samsung e-Store and selected Samsung Authorised Partners including Celcom, U Mobile, Digi, Harvey Norman, Samsung official online store at Lazada Malaysia, Senheng and others.