Maxis takes the top spot in Download, Upload, Network Quality – Tutela

A new report from Tutela, a crowdsourced mobile data company, claims that Maxis is the top mobile operator in Malaysia when it comes to download/upload speeds, network quality and latency.

The Tutela report, Southeast Asia – State Of Mobile Networks, is based on 48 billion total records from over 14 million Android and iOS smartphones, including over 330 million speed tests and 3.7 billion latency measurements, collected from July 1st to December 31st 2019. The countries covered include Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand.

The report claims that Maxis was the only operator to record an “Excellent Consistent Quality percentage better than 80%, indicating that four out of five times, when a Maxis user has signal, their connection is good enough for virtually anything they want to do on their phone.”

Tutela’s Excellent Consistent Quality indicates minimum speeds of 5Mbps for download, 1.5Mbps for upload, 50ms latency or lower, 30ms jitter and 1% or less packet loss.

“Celcom and DiGi came in second and third place respectively for Excellent Consistent Quality relatively close to Maxis. U Mobile’s Excellent Consistent Quality was just 38.7%, putting it firmly in fourth place.”

“The results were much closer for Core Consistent Quality, with Maxis once again taking first place, but the gap from first to last place (U Mobile once again) was less than 10%.”

Core Consistent Quality is defined with minimum speeds of 1.5Mbps for download, 500Kbps for upload, 100ms latency or lower, 50ms jitter and 5% or less packet loss.

Tutela defines Common Coverage Areas as parts of the country where the majority of operators offer service.

Nationwide Download Speeds (Malaysia):

Maxis: 16Mbps

Celcom Axiata: 12.5Mbps

Digi: 10.8Mbps

U Mobile: 4.5Mbps

Nationwide Upload Speeds (Malaysia):

Maxis: 7.3Mbps

Celcom Axiata: 6.6Mbps

Digi: 4.7Mbps

U Mobile: 4.6Mbps

The report did not include results from other smaller mobile operators (by subscribers) in Malaysia such as Telekom Malaysia (unifi mobile) and Yes4G.

Mobile subscribers in Vietnam experience the best Excellent Consistent Quality at 71.4% in the report, followed by users in Malaysia (64%), Indonesia (57%), Philippines (46.8%) and Thailand (43.9%).

Other key findings from the report include:

Although Indonesian networks are middle of the pack for the region overall, Telkomsel (Indonesia) is individually one of the best-performing operators in this report, and significantly outperforms all other Indonesian operators, and many of those from the other countries tested, on virtually every metric.

Vietnamese networks are the best overall, thanks to strong competition between the top three operators in the country, all of which provide above-average performance compared to the rest of the region. However, all operators in the country still have work left to do to convert more of their networks to 4G, with just 55.8% of consumers’ time spent on 4G rather than 3G – the lowest in the region.

In Thailand, smartphone subscribers’ mobile experience depends greatly on what kind of things they do with their smartphones. DTAC and TrueMove have virtually identical Core Consistent Quality percentages, indicating that their networks are on par for common use-cases like streaming SD video or browsing the internet. For Excellent Consistent Quality, a test geared more towards demanding use-cases like multiplayer online gaming, DTAC pulled significantly ahead.

Tom Luke, VP at Tutela commented: “Countries in South East Asia are experiencing huge mobile traffic growth at a pace that outstrips much of the rest of the world. As such, it falls to operators to find a way to use their existing resources to deliver an outstanding mobile experience as consumers continue to demand even more from their mobile networks particularly for things like video streaming on the go.”

