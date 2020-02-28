Over 377k Streamyx Customers to be upgraded to Fibre, RM3 Billion for NFCP

Four new National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) projects were officially announced today by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

NFCP is an ambitious, multi-billion project by the Malaysia Government, aims to provide nationwide digital connectivity, high-quality and affordable Internet for all Malaysians in urban and rural areas.

At the end of 2019, MCMC announced the first phase of the project called NFCP 1 involving 153 locations comprising of 94 mukim in eight (8) states, namely Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Terengganu and Sabah. The selected licensees are required to install network facilities and deploy network services for the provisioning of public cellular services using 3G and 4G technology with an average speed of 30 Megabits per second (Mbps). NFCP 1 began implementation on 15 February 2020.

The regulator issued the Request for Proposal (RFP) for NFCP2 on 15 November 2019. NFCP 2 involves 500 locations comprising 210 mukim in 10 states, namely Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Terengganu, Sabah and Sarawak. Under NFCP 2, the licensees are also required to install network facilities and deploy network services for the provisioning of public cellular services using 3G and 4G technology with an average speed of 30Mbps. Licensees will have to submit their bids by 31 March 2020.

Four new NFCP projects were announced today, namely NFCP 3, NFCP 4, NFCP 5 and NFCP 6.

MCMC said that NFCP 3 targets the provisioning of fibre optic broadband access networks and services, with speeds of up to 500Mbps in 100,000 commercial and residential premises. These premises are located within 74 towns in suburban and rural areas. The areas identified include Kudat (Sabah), Serian (Sarawak), Labis (Johor), Sekinchan (Selangor), Baling (Kedah), Lenggong (Perak), Bera (Pahang) and Bachok (Kelantan) amongst others.

The Request for Proposal (RFP) for the NFCP 3 project was issued on 14 February 2020, and the deadline for submissions is on 12 May 2020. MCMC introduced the concept of a “matching investment approach” for NFCP3 whereby eligible licensees are also required to fund initiatives of an equivalent value to deploy fibre broadband access networks.

Other initiatives in the pipeline for this year, according to MCMC:

NFCP 4: involves providing connectivity to 151 Orang Asli settlements. The issuance of the Request for Proposal (RFP) for this project is expected to be in the second quarter of 2020.

involves providing connectivity to 151 Orang Asli settlements. The issuance of the Request for Proposal (RFP) for this project is expected to be in the second quarter of 2020. NFCP 5: involves the upgrading of 377,360 copper broadband subscribers (mainly Streamyx customers) to fibre and is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2020. Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) will execute this project by the utilisation of its major contribution as provided for in the Communications and Multimedia (Universal Service Provision) Regulations 2002.

involves the upgrading of 377,360 copper broadband subscribers (mainly Streamyx customers) to fibre and is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2020. Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) will execute this project by the utilisation of its major contribution as provided for in the Communications and Multimedia (Universal Service Provision) Regulations 2002. NFCP 6: involves the installation of network facilities and the deployment of network services for the provisioning of public cellular services at approximately 740 locations nationwide. The issuance of the Request for Proposal (RFP) for this project is expected to be in the fourth quarter of 2020.

MCMC said that NFCP will create new job opportunities, estimated to be about 20,000 over the 5-year implementation period, starting in 2019.

