MCMC now a member of the GSMA APAC 5G Forum

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) announced that it has become a member of the GSMA APAC 5G Forum. The forum was launched 5-months ago in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia last year.

The GSMA APAC 5G Forum is an exclusive community of pioneering MNOs (Mobile Network Operators) and governments investing in creating the vision for 5G and bringing the potential of 5G to transform society, industry and the way we communicate and interact with the world around us. The initial starting list of pioneering members for the launch of the APAC 5G Forum in Kuala Lumpur was KDDI, KT, LG Uplus, Ministry of Science and ICT, NTT DOCOMO, SK Telecom and Yes (YTL) Mobile.

GSMA said that the APAC 5G Forum will bring together a community of pioneering MNOs and governments in 5G to provide guidance and share best practices and experiences related to commercial deployment of 5G networks and services. It will work closely with its members and players across the ecosystem to help define the technologies, identify the spectrum bands and develop the business models and policy initiatives that will be critical for a commercially sustainable 5G ecosystem. Through industry collaboration, the APAC 5G Forum will aim to ensure that 5G is an evolutionary change with a revolutionary impact.

The Commission said its membership to the exclusive forum was sealed during a meeting between MCMC Chairman and Head of GSMA for Asia Pacific Julian Gorman on 20 January 2020 in Langkawi, Kedah.

In a media statement, its been said that GSMA recognises MCMC’s “leadership” in navigating the development of 5G in Malaysia and believes that the membership in the forum will further allow constructive interactions and information sharing between members in finding the best solution to overcome various issues related to 5G including technicality, infrastructure, spectrum, business model, policy and others, in order to build a sustainable 5G ecosystem.

“Through the GSMA APAC 5G Forum, MCMC hopes to share the Malaysian experience in bringing together the various industries, federal and state governments, as well as local authorities to collectively build a holistic ecosystem towards the commercialisation of 5G in this country. In addition, the forum could become a reference point for us to set the best practices and policies to enhance 5G innovations and experiences, which will eventually benefit industry players in all verticals as well as the society in general,” said the MCMC Chairman.

“At the dawn of a new technology era, it is the pioneers who take the bold steps to solve the challenges and illuminate the path for others to follow. We welcome MCMC’s participation with other pioneers from the region to work as a community of leaders to benefit national and regional 5G innovation for inclusive digital economic growth and to champion the success of this transformative technology,” added the Head of GSMA for Asia Pacific, Julian Gorman.