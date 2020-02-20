Telekom Malaysia (Unifi) doesn’t block Gaming Servers, recommends Google DNS

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) would like to bring your attention to the recent concerns raised by some of Malaysian internet users, particularly gamers, regarding difficulties to access several gaming servers such as EA, Ubisoft and PlayStation Network (PSN).

We wish to clarify that Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) does not block gaming servers as we fully understand that in the current digital lifestyle, video games and e-sports plays a big part for a lot of people, including us!

In addition, we have conducted a thorough investigation on the matter and we have also contacted the respective server providers. It was revealed that the issue affected not only unifi users, but also gamers on other networks in Malaysia and around the world, thus the difficulties faced were not related to TM’s network.

There are many scenarios which may affect users’ accessibility to game servers which include multiple logins and wrong logins attempts just to name a few. We would like to recommend that users reach out to the respective server provider directly to check if there are issues with their login ID or if there are any configuration steps that they might need to check in order to resolve the issue.

Users can also head over to the unifi community for assistance on their service issues. We have an active community of unifi users that help each other. The unifi community is the best place to find like-minded users that may have encountered a similar problem and have found a solution for it. Users having problems with their PSN Network Address Translation (NAT) configuration found that the solution offered here (https://community.unifi.com.my/t5/unifi-mobile/NATTYPE/td-p/11810) help solved their issue.

Rest assured, TM continues to ensure the best gaming experience for online gamers with our extensive network with the widest connectivity and convergence network infrastructure. This is backed by multiple direct peering connections, 12 data centres, 20 submarine cables spanning the globe, over 560,000 km fibre optic cables domestically and internationally. On top of that, our state-of-the-art network operations centre proactively monitors our network and continuously optimises data routes to mitigate and eliminate congestions to further enhance the overall experience of Malaysia’s digital users including avid gaming community.

