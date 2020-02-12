U Mobile GX68 Postpaid Plan with Unlimited Speed, Unlimited Internet

U Mobile has just announced a new postpaid plan with true unlimited speed and unlimited usage. With the new U Mobile GX68 postpaid plan, customers will enjoy unlimited high-speed 4G LTE Internet with no capping on speed, unlimited data usage and unlimited voice calls.

For a limited time, the Telco said that customers who sign up for U Mobile GX68 during the promo period will only pay a monthly access fee of RM58 for life.

U Mobile GX68 Postpaid Plan:

RM58/month (for a limited time, sign up now to enjoy this price for life)

Unlimited High Speed Internet for Smartphone (no speed cap)

Unlimited Usage (no data quota)

Unlimited Voice Calls

5GB Hotspot

The new U Mobile GX68 Postpaid Plan will be available for sign up starting tomorrow at U Mobile service centres and authorised dealers nationwide. Existing subscribers may also switch to the new plan. More details on the U Mobile website starting midnight.

At the moment, U Mobile’s existing postpaid plans include:

GX50: Unlimited Internet at 5Mbps, Unlimited Calls, RM50/month

Unlimited Internet at 5Mbps, Unlimited Calls, RM50/month U28: 3GB Internet at RM28/month

3GB Internet at RM28/month P38: 4GB Internet at RM38/month, Unlimited Calls

4GB Internet at RM38/month, Unlimited Calls P48: 5GB Internet at RM48/month, Unlimited Calls, Unlimited Video/Music/App Onz

5GB Internet at RM48/month, Unlimited Calls, Unlimited Video/Music/App Onz P68: 15GB Internet at RM68/month, Unlimited Calls, Roam-Onz, Unlimited Data for popular social media

15GB Internet at RM68/month, Unlimited Calls, Roam-Onz, Unlimited Data for popular social media P79: 20GB Internet at RM79/month, Unlimited Calls, Unlimited Video/Music/App Onz, Roam-Onz

20GB Internet at RM79/month, Unlimited Calls, Unlimited Video/Music/App Onz, Roam-Onz P99: Unlimited High Speed Internet with unlimited usage at RM99/month, Unlimited Calls, Standard Definition Video Streaming, Roam-Onz, 30GB Hotspot

Unlimited High Speed Internet with unlimited usage at RM99/month, Unlimited Calls, Standard Definition Video Streaming, Roam-Onz, 30GB Hotspot P139: Unlimited High Speed Internet with unlimited usage at RM139, Unlimited Calls, High Definition Video Streaming, Global Roam-Onz, 50GB Hotspot

[Article will be updated tomorrow]