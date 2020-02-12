Home / Mobile Operators / U Mobile / U Mobile GX68 Postpaid Plan with Unlimited Speed, Unlimited Internet

U Mobile GX68 Postpaid Plan with Unlimited Speed, Unlimited Internet

U Mobile has just announced a new postpaid plan with true unlimited speed and unlimited usage. With the new U Mobile GX68 postpaid plan, customers will enjoy unlimited high-speed 4G LTE Internet with no capping on speed, unlimited data usage and unlimited voice calls.

For a limited time, the Telco said that customers who sign up for U Mobile GX68 during the promo period will only pay a monthly access fee of RM58 for life.

U Mobile GX68 Postpaid Plan:

  • RM58/month (for a limited time, sign up now to enjoy this price for life)
  • Unlimited High Speed Internet for Smartphone (no speed cap)
  • Unlimited Usage (no data quota)
  • Unlimited Voice Calls
  • 5GB Hotspot

The new U Mobile GX68 Postpaid Plan will be available for sign up starting tomorrow at U Mobile service centres and authorised dealers nationwide. Existing subscribers may also switch to the new plan. More details on the U Mobile website starting midnight.

At the moment, U Mobile’s existing postpaid plans include:

  • GX50: Unlimited Internet at 5Mbps, Unlimited Calls, RM50/month
  • U28: 3GB Internet at RM28/month
  • P38: 4GB Internet at RM38/month, Unlimited Calls
  • P48: 5GB Internet at RM48/month, Unlimited Calls, Unlimited Video/Music/App Onz
  • P68: 15GB Internet at RM68/month, Unlimited Calls, Roam-Onz, Unlimited Data for popular social media
  • P79: 20GB Internet at RM79/month, Unlimited Calls, Unlimited Video/Music/App Onz, Roam-Onz
  • P99: Unlimited High Speed Internet with unlimited usage at RM99/month, Unlimited Calls, Standard Definition Video Streaming, Roam-Onz, 30GB Hotspot
  • P139: Unlimited High Speed Internet with unlimited usage at RM139, Unlimited Calls, High Definition Video Streaming, Global Roam-Onz, 50GB Hotspot

