Gaming? Music? Shopping? Get all the Internet you want with Xpax

These days consumers live unlimited and are using the Internet to engage in a variety of digital lifestyles such as running an online business, video and music streaming, mobile gaming, online shopping and many more, all on their mobile phone.

Celcom Xpax acknowledges the rising demand of Internet and that is why it has revamped its weekly and monthly prepaid Internet passes with bigger data offerings, enabling customers to live unlimited and unleash their true potential and passions, on Celcom’s superb 4G network across the country.

You can now enjoy all your favourite internet activities with a total of 48GB of monthly Internet quota at only RM38 or with 18GB weekly Internet quota at only RM12. These prepaid Internet passes give consumers the best value for Internet quota and is also perfect for gaming, music, shopping, social media, movie and more!

Here’s what you can do with 48GB and 18GB:

48GB for RM38/month 18GB for RM12/week 68 hours of video streaming OR 320 hours of music streaming OR 1600 hours of gaming OR 800 hours of WhatsApp voice call OR 200 hours of WhatsApp video call 25 hours of video streaming OR 120 hours of music streaming OR 600 hours of gaming OR 300 hours of WhatsApp voice call OR 74 hours of WhatsApp video call

Customers can subscribe to these passes via Celcom Life app or dial *118#

Celcom Xpax’s prepaid pack cost only RM10 and comes with FREE 10GB high-speed Internet for Facebook, Instagram and Games WallaTM for gaming, every month.

Wait no more and get the new prepaid Internet pass from Celcom Xpax now, click here to Live Unlimited.

Switch to Celcom Xpax now and enjoy all the Internet you want with Xpax!

This article is brought to you by Celcom Axiata.

Celcom is Malaysia’s first and largest private mobile network operator, with over 13 million users on its 2G, 3G and 4G LTE+ networks, covering over 98% of the population. Celcom is part of Axiata Group Berhad, one of the region’s largest telecommunications groups actively driving digital transformation across a footprint of 11 markets in ASEAN and South Asia.