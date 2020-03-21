Free access to 21 Channels on Astro Go Mobile App for All Malaysians

Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad, the satellite TV operator in Malaysia, announced today that it is giving free access to selected channels on the Astro GO mobile app for all Malaysians during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

In a statement, Astro said, “We understand that Malaysians can get restless very quickly while staying at home, which is why we want Astro GO to keep you company”

Now those living in Malaysia can log in to the Astro GO to keep themselves and their loved ones entertained with complimentary viewing of selected Astro channels including On Demand titles on their mobile devices until 31 March 2020.

Astro said: “Catch up on the latest breaking news on Astro Awani and Bernama TV, or shop on GO SHOP while keeping kids entertained with Cartoon Network or learning on Astro Tutor TV. Sports and eSports fans can keep updated on the latest sporting news on Arena and eGG respectively. Be sure to watch Dua Takdir Cinta, Happy Prince, All is Well, Travel for Love, Allungal Vellungal, Rajiniyudan Naan and many more in the 22 free channels on Astro GO for all.”

The 22 channels available for free are as following:

Astro Prima

Astro Oasis

Go Shop HD RUUMA

Go Shop HD GAAYA

Astro Vaanavil

Makkal TV

Astro AEC

GO SHOP Chinese

TV Alhijrah

Celestial Movies

Celestial Classic Movies

CCTV4

Astro Xiao Tai Yang

Astro Awani

Bernama TV

Astro Tutor TV UPSR

Astro Tutor TV PT3

Astro Tutor TV SPM

Astro Arena

eGG

HELLO

Cartoon Network

For non-Astro customers to access Astro GO, they may follow the following steps:

Step 1: Download the Astro Go app via the App Store or Google Play

Step 2: Click “A non- Astro Customer”

Step 3: Setup an ID

Step 4: Verify your ID with the 6-digit pin sent to your email

Astro Go is also available on Desktop PCs and Laptop.

For Astro customers, just select “An Astro Customer” and proceed to link their account to stream shows as per their TV subscription packages.

For more information on this free access on Astro GO, please visit the Astro website.

Malaysia has declared the Movement Control Order (MCO) effective March 18 to 31 nationwide to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus). The order, which is in force for 14 days starting from Wednesday, involves the closure of all government and private premises except for those providing essential services. To date, there are a total 1183 COVID-10 cases as of today in Malaysia.